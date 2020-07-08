All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 802 Hitching Post Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
802 Hitching Post Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

802 Hitching Post Road

802 Hitching Post Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

802 Hitching Post Road, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Resort Style Living Home for Rent! -
PROPERTY INFORMATION:
The search is finally over-- this is the home you have been waiting for! Hitching Post is a ranch style home with modern upgrades. Step inside to see the tasteful paint colors and an incredibly spacious living room. You can easily fit your comfy sectional, a dining table and still have room for that oversized credenza that pulls everything together. The vibrant kitchen has a fresh look with gorgeous kraftmaid cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash and even a breakfast bar. The backyard will not disappoint you. You will be fully entertained with a resort style pool and spa with solar heating, palapa, a pool table, BBQ with Island, Boat/RV parking and a shed for extra storage. There might be some nights you want to end your day BBQing and dining under the palapa. Even taking a dip in the pool on a warm summer night sounds like a gratifying experience. This Oasis is located on 1/3 acre lot, on a quaint cul-de-sac and just steps away from a local community park, horse stables and trails galore. So what are you waiting for? Summer is waiting for you. Come make this Oasis your new home!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,250.

PETS:
Cat, Dog
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Solar
Air Conditioning
Easy Freeway Access
Community Playground
Non-Smoking Property
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Cooktop
Double Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Living Room
Dining Area
Formal dining room
Storage space
1 Story
Family Room
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Garage Laundry
RV parking
2 Car Garage
Private Pool & Spa
Pool Service
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Pool View
Plantation Shutters
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Breeze Hill Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/802-Hitching-Post--Vista-CA-92081-1811/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4325229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Hitching Post Road have any available units?
802 Hitching Post Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Hitching Post Road have?
Some of 802 Hitching Post Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Hitching Post Road currently offering any rent specials?
802 Hitching Post Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Hitching Post Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Hitching Post Road is pet friendly.
Does 802 Hitching Post Road offer parking?
Yes, 802 Hitching Post Road offers parking.
Does 802 Hitching Post Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Hitching Post Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Hitching Post Road have a pool?
Yes, 802 Hitching Post Road has a pool.
Does 802 Hitching Post Road have accessible units?
No, 802 Hitching Post Road does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Hitching Post Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Hitching Post Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Elan Vista Alta
173 Durian Street
Vista, CA 92083
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College