802 Hitching Post Road

Amenities
Resort Style Living Home for Rent! -
PROPERTY INFORMATION:
The search is finally over-- this is the home you have been waiting for! Hitching Post is a ranch style home with modern upgrades. Step inside to see the tasteful paint colors and an incredibly spacious living room. You can easily fit your comfy sectional, a dining table and still have room for that oversized credenza that pulls everything together. The vibrant kitchen has a fresh look with gorgeous kraftmaid cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash and even a breakfast bar. The backyard will not disappoint you. You will be fully entertained with a resort style pool and spa with solar heating, palapa, a pool table, BBQ with Island, Boat/RV parking and a shed for extra storage. There might be some nights you want to end your day BBQing and dining under the palapa. Even taking a dip in the pool on a warm summer night sounds like a gratifying experience. This Oasis is located on 1/3 acre lot, on a quaint cul-de-sac and just steps away from a local community park, horse stables and trails galore. So what are you waiting for? Summer is waiting for you. Come make this Oasis your new home!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,250.
PETS:
Cat, Dog
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Solar
Air Conditioning
Easy Freeway Access
Community Playground
Non-Smoking Property
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Cooktop
Double Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Living Room
Dining Area
Formal dining room
Storage space
1 Story
Family Room
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Garage Laundry
RV parking
2 Car Garage
Private Pool & Spa
Pool Service
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Pool View
Plantation Shutters
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Breeze Hill Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/802-Hitching-Post--Vista-CA-92081-1811/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4325229)