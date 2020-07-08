802 Hitching Post Road

Amenities

Resort Style Living Home for Rent! -

PROPERTY INFORMATION:

The search is finally over-- this is the home you have been waiting for! Hitching Post is a ranch style home with modern upgrades. Step inside to see the tasteful paint colors and an incredibly spacious living room. You can easily fit your comfy sectional, a dining table and still have room for that oversized credenza that pulls everything together. The vibrant kitchen has a fresh look with gorgeous kraftmaid cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash and even a breakfast bar. The backyard will not disappoint you. You will be fully entertained with a resort style pool and spa with solar heating, palapa, a pool table, BBQ with Island, Boat/RV parking and a shed for extra storage. There might be some nights you want to end your day BBQing and dining under the palapa. Even taking a dip in the pool on a warm summer night sounds like a gratifying experience. This Oasis is located on 1/3 acre lot, on a quaint cul-de-sac and just steps away from a local community park, horse stables and trails galore. So what are you waiting for? Summer is waiting for you. Come make this Oasis your new home!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,250.



PETS:

Cat, Dog

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Solar

Air Conditioning

Easy Freeway Access

Community Playground

Non-Smoking Property

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Cooktop

Double Oven

Microwave

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Fire Place

Gas Fireplace

Living Room

Dining Area

Formal dining room

Storage space

1 Story

Family Room

Tile Flooring

Hardwood floors

Garage Laundry

RV parking

2 Car Garage

Private Pool & Spa

Pool Service

Home Owners Assoc.

Gardener included

Pool View

Plantation Shutters

Vertical Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Breeze Hill Elementary

Middle School: Madison Middle School

High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/802-Hitching-Post--Vista-CA-92081-1811/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE4325229)