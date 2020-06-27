All apartments in Vista
418 Phillips Way
Location

418 Phillips Way, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Upstairs Studio Apartment for Rent! - We are offering this cozy one-bedroom unit with an excellent location in Vista! The unit is part of a duplex and tucked away off Civic Center Dr, just a block off the 78 Freeway. Great access to the sprinter station and just minutes away from the busy downtown Vista City Center.

This small one-bedroom unit will only fit a full-size bed or smaller and offers nice views from the living area, a standup shower, bedroom with closet and built-in storage as well as parking space for up to two vehicles.

Washer and Dryer are located outside and for the common use between the 2 units. There is no fenced yard so pets are not preferred.

This is a very unique property and will be great for the right tenant.

Please drive by to look at the area and do not disturb the current tenants. After a drive-by viewing, we'd be happy to schedule a showing.

One year lease minimum
Tenant pays SDG&E and trash
Owner pays water and sewer

Contact our office today 760-736-3600.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5051921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Phillips Way have any available units?
418 Phillips Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
Is 418 Phillips Way currently offering any rent specials?
418 Phillips Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Phillips Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Phillips Way is pet friendly.
Does 418 Phillips Way offer parking?
Yes, 418 Phillips Way offers parking.
Does 418 Phillips Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 Phillips Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Phillips Way have a pool?
No, 418 Phillips Way does not have a pool.
Does 418 Phillips Way have accessible units?
No, 418 Phillips Way does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Phillips Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Phillips Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Phillips Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Phillips Way does not have units with air conditioning.
