418 Phillips Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Upstairs Studio Apartment for Rent! - We are offering this cozy one-bedroom unit with an excellent location in Vista! The unit is part of a duplex and tucked away off Civic Center Dr, just a block off the 78 Freeway. Great access to the sprinter station and just minutes away from the busy downtown Vista City Center.



This small one-bedroom unit will only fit a full-size bed or smaller and offers nice views from the living area, a standup shower, bedroom with closet and built-in storage as well as parking space for up to two vehicles.



Washer and Dryer are located outside and for the common use between the 2 units. There is no fenced yard so pets are not preferred.



This is a very unique property and will be great for the right tenant.



Please drive by to look at the area and do not disturb the current tenants. After a drive-by viewing, we'd be happy to schedule a showing.



One year lease minimum

Tenant pays SDG&E and trash

Owner pays water and sewer



Contact our office today 760-736-3600.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5051921)