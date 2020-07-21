All apartments in Vista
209 E. Connecticut Ave
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

209 E. Connecticut Ave

209 E Connecticut Ave · No Longer Available
Location

209 E Connecticut Ave, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom attached home available for move in immediately, large yard and centrally located in Vista! - Description
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathrooms
625 approx square foot

This Single Level, 2-bedroom 1 bath home located in the heart of Vista.

Laminate floors greet you as you walk into your open 2 bedroom home. The space flows around the kitchen to the bedrooms giving you the room you need to live. Jack and Jill bathrooms give both bedrooms an on suite bathroom.
The kitchen has ample counter space for cooking with a gas stove\oven sweetens the pot to say the least.

Huge yard wraps around the house, great for outside gatherings. Attached one car garage.

No pets.

Please contact (phone\text) for a private showing.
Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5584310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 E. Connecticut Ave have any available units?
209 E. Connecticut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
Is 209 E. Connecticut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
209 E. Connecticut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 E. Connecticut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 209 E. Connecticut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 209 E. Connecticut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 209 E. Connecticut Ave offers parking.
Does 209 E. Connecticut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 E. Connecticut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 E. Connecticut Ave have a pool?
No, 209 E. Connecticut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 209 E. Connecticut Ave have accessible units?
No, 209 E. Connecticut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 209 E. Connecticut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 E. Connecticut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 E. Connecticut Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 E. Connecticut Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
