1995 Lemonwood Lane
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1995 Lemonwood Lane

1995 Lemonwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1995 Lemonwood Lane, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1995 Lemonwood Ln ~ Charming Shadowridge Home w/ Optional 3rd Room + MORE! - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1704 square foot home with an optional LARGE office in desirable Vista Shadowridge Community - walk to Buena Vista Park and close to Rancho Buena Vista High School! This home features an attached two car garage with lots of storage cabinets, laminate wood flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, a gas fireplace, a charming porch swing that overlooks the quaint golf course, and a lemon + lime tree.

Appliances include a fridge, a gas range, a microwave and a dishwasher. The home offers AC, heat and both gas + electric hook-ups in the garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except landscape maintenance. No pets and no smoking are allowed at this home. Due to the HOA, ONLY TWO vehicles are allowed at this home and must be parked in the garage.

Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for application details.

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5061138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1995 Lemonwood Lane have any available units?
1995 Lemonwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1995 Lemonwood Lane have?
Some of 1995 Lemonwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1995 Lemonwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1995 Lemonwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 Lemonwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1995 Lemonwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1995 Lemonwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1995 Lemonwood Lane offers parking.
Does 1995 Lemonwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1995 Lemonwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 Lemonwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1995 Lemonwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1995 Lemonwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1995 Lemonwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 Lemonwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1995 Lemonwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
