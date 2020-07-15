All apartments in Vista
1774 HENDERSON CT
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

1774 HENDERSON CT

1774 Henderson Court · No Longer Available
Location

1774 Henderson Court, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Coming Soon!! Large 4 Bdrm 3 Bath Home on a Cul de Sac in Vista - Coming Soon!!...Nice 4 bdrm 3 bath home at the end of a Cul de Sac in Vista. 2060 sq ft of living space. 3 Bedrms down with the large Master Bedroom and Bath with a balcony upstairs. Refrig and Micro included.
Large backyard with a view. Fresh paint. ... Gardener included. Tenant pays utilities. Avail to move in. 10/19. Renters Insurance required. Contact George for more info. (760) 758-6000
Land Trek Property Management #00812129

(RLNE2527435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

