Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Excellent Shadowridge location in The Landing. Mediterranean-style home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Two-story with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. New window coverings, neutral paint and flooring, gas fireplace in living room, open kitchen with ample counter space. Nice vista views from the backyard and master bedroom. Attached, direct-entry 2-car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups (washer and dryer not included). Community pool and spa. Gardener included.