1247 Coventry Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1247 Coventry Rd

1247 Coventry Road · No Longer Available
Location

1247 Coventry Road, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**NEW LISTING: Single story charmer w/remodeled kitchen and bath** - You can schedule an individual showing with our representative beginning Monday or come to our Open House this coming Saturday, March 2nd from 10am - 11:30am.

Charming single story home in the heart of Vista has completely remodeled kitchen and master bath but retains much of its original charm! Wood flooring throughout, spacious rooms. There is also a workshop for the weekend woodworker or other handy hobbies! Super spacious backyard with endless possibilities of playground, vegetable gardens and entertaining. Pet negotiable with additional deposit.

Text Mike: 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on www.WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4727113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

