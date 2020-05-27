1247 Coventry Rd

Amenities

**NEW LISTING: Single story charmer w/remodeled kitchen and bath** - You can schedule an individual showing with our representative beginning Monday or come to our Open House this coming Saturday, March 2nd from 10am - 11:30am.



Charming single story home in the heart of Vista has completely remodeled kitchen and master bath but retains much of its original charm! Wood flooring throughout, spacious rooms. There is also a workshop for the weekend woodworker or other handy hobbies! Super spacious backyard with endless possibilities of playground, vegetable gardens and entertaining. Pet negotiable with additional deposit.



Text Mike: 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on www.WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

