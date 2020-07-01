All apartments in Vista
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91

1083 Shadowridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1083 Shadowridge Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely, 1 bed, 1-bath condo in a quiet neighborhood in Vista.

The nice unfurnished interior features hardwood floors. The kitchen is has smooth countertops, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, exhaustion fan, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, centralized air conditioning and gas heating are installed.

The exterior features a balcony with a view of the neighborhood. A clubhouse along with a shared pool is also part of the amenities. A detached covered garage is included. Pets are welcome but with a restriction for dogs no heavier than 10 lbs. There is a pet deposit of $500/pet as well as a $30 pet fee. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlords responsibilities are water, trash, HOA fees.

Nearby Parks: Thibodo Park, Buena Vista Park, Lake Park, and Breeze Vista Park.

Nearby Schools:
Rancho Buena Vista High School - 1.01 miles, 8/10
Hannalei Elementary School - 1.15 miles, 4/10
Joli Ann Leichtag Elementary School - 1.33 miles, 7/10
Lake Elementary School - 1.69 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
332 - 0.5 mile

Rail Lines:
SPRINTER - 1.4 miles

(RLNE5322234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91 have any available units?
1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91 have?
Some of 1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91 currently offering any rent specials?
1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91 is pet friendly.
Does 1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91 offer parking?
Yes, 1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91 offers parking.
Does 1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91 have a pool?
Yes, 1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91 has a pool.
Does 1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91 have accessible units?
No, 1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91 does not have accessible units.
Does 1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91 has units with dishwashers.

