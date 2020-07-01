1083 Shadowridge Drive Unit 91

Amenities

Lovely, 1 bed, 1-bath condo in a quiet neighborhood in Vista.



The nice unfurnished interior features hardwood floors. The kitchen is has smooth countertops, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, exhaustion fan, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, centralized air conditioning and gas heating are installed.



The exterior features a balcony with a view of the neighborhood. A clubhouse along with a shared pool is also part of the amenities. A detached covered garage is included. Pets are welcome but with a restriction for dogs no heavier than 10 lbs. There is a pet deposit of $500/pet as well as a $30 pet fee. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlords responsibilities are water, trash, HOA fees.



Nearby Parks: Thibodo Park, Buena Vista Park, Lake Park, and Breeze Vista Park.



Nearby Schools:

Rancho Buena Vista High School - 1.01 miles, 8/10

Hannalei Elementary School - 1.15 miles, 4/10

Joli Ann Leichtag Elementary School - 1.33 miles, 7/10

Lake Elementary School - 1.69 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

332 - 0.5 mile



Rail Lines:

SPRINTER - 1.4 miles



(RLNE5322234)