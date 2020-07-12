Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Montecito, CA with pool

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
190 Tiburon Bay Ln
190 Tiburon Bay Lane, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
4566 sqft
4/4.5 MONTECITO LUXURY FURNISHED RENTAL W/ POOL. ''AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 GOING FORWARD''. Slate floors, beamed ceilings, 3 fireplaces, custom cabinetry, palm-lined pool and spa, gourmet kitchen. MUS School District.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
231 West Mountain Drive
231 West Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,950
3700 sqft
Contemporary Masterpiece available unfurnished beginning June 1-longterm. Newly constructed Jeff Shelton design ocean view retreat with 3bd/3.5ba with pool overlooking ocean/Islands and mountains.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1368 E Mountain Dr
1368 East Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
11351 sqft
AVAILABLE STARTING SEPT 15th** Nestled in the foothills of Montecito, this expansive 5-acre compound offers panoramic views of the Pacific.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
475 Barker Pass Road
475 Barker Pass Road, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6000 sqft
475 Barker Pass Road Available 08/15/20 Tranquil Ambiance for a wonderful life style...
Results within 1 mile of Montecito

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East Beach
350 Por La Mar Circle
350 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
700 sqft
350 Por La Mar Circle Available 08/15/20 Total Quality Living at East Beach! TOP FLOOR Santa Barbara... - This Miramar floor plan, is the only one bedroom layout, that has a window to the balcony.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Beach
164 Por La Mar Circle
164 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
968 sqft
164 Por La Mar Circle Available 08/15/20 This lovely top floor El Escorial Villa is a great place to call home! - This unit has lovely two bedrooms with two bathrooms plus an enjoyable balcony off the master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Montecito

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4700 Sandyland Rd
4700 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
828 sqft
Furnished vacation rental, right across the street from the beach. Walk to downtown Carpinteria. Weekly & monthly rentals. Summer is weekly rentals only. Check in and check out date is Saturday. 7 night minimum/maximum.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4980 Sandyland Rd #204
4980 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
4980 Sandyland Rd #204 Available 08/01/20 Condo on the beach! - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo for rent at Sunset Shores Condominiums in Carpinteria. Worlds safest beach! Excellent location! Steps away from the beach and parks. Upstairs unit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
West Beach
821 Cliff Drive - 107 (B)
821 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Beach City is a fully furnished gated community located less than a minute away from Santa Barbara City College, 5 minutes from the beach, and 10 minutes from the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
East Mesa
50 Barranca
50 Barranca Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
1400 sqft
PLEASE READ!!! 30 DAY VACATION RENTAL ONLY! AVAILABLE SEPT/OCT/DEC 2020 only. RATES VARY BASED ON SEASON.
Results within 10 miles of Montecito

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1054 Diamond Crest Ct
1054 Diamond Crest Court, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,250
3290 sqft
Beautiful spacious custom remodeled 3290 sq.ft. home in a gated community with an open floor plan and nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in Diamond Crest walking distance to the beach and access to the bike paths.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5975 Hickory St. #3
5975 Hickory Street, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Totally UPGRADED Carpinteria Condo! - You will love this totally upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome style condo! Entering your bright and open living room you are greeted with new laminate wood flooring which runs throughout your dining room and

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5059 Rhoads Avenue #B
5059 Rhoads Avenue, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1260 sqft
5059 Rhoads Avenue #B Available 08/10/20 2BR/1.5BA Two Story townhome in Walnut Park Association. - Two story townhouse features large master bedroom, wood floors in the downstairs area , spacious living room with fireplace & separate dining room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 N. San Marcos
120 North San Marcos Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1025 sqft
Clean Santa Barbara 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Clean single level two bedroom two bath condo that feels like a house. No common walls except garage. End unit with newer flooring and paint throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
3359 Braemar Dr
3359 Braemar Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3659 sqft
AVAILABLE TO RENT: SUMMER 2021: Fully furnished beautiful private estate on nearly 1.5 acres. Newly remodeled this year, this 3500 sq ft hacienda style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, pool, and tennis court.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8108 Puesta Del Sol
8108 Puesta Del Sol, Ventura County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
3477 sqft
*Currently booked through Labor Day 2020. Please inquire regarding availability after Labor Day.* Located right on the sand, behind the private gates at Rincon Point, this stunning beach estate offers a commanding presence both in volume and style.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5485 Tree Farm Ln
5485 Tree Farm Ln, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Spanish style 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Tree Farm development. Chef's kitchen, customized foyer, great room, walk-in pantry, island, outdoor ''California Room'' with outdoor fireplace, dining area, entertaining patio, and fenced yard.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
873 Cieneguitas Road
873 Cieneguitas Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
*Great 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo with 2 Parking Spaces* - This amazing single-level two-bedroom two-bath condo has all the amenities you are seeking. Water comes with the unit. The home has an interior courtyard, a large living room, and great layout.

