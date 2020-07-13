/
apartments with pool
22 Apartments for rent in Goleta, CA with pool
15 Units Available
Arrive los Carneros 2
6720 Calle Koral, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1087 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
48 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,540
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.
1 Unit Available
7606 Hollister Ave Unit 211
7606 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
960 sqft
2 Bedroom Goleta Condo in The Grove - Available Now - Co-Signers Okay!! - • 2 Bedrooms • 2 Bathrooms • Fireplace • Deck • Washer/Dryer • One Assigned Parking Stall • Community Pool, Gym, Jacuzzi & Sauna • Gated Community • NO Pets • One Year
1 Unit Available
326 La Salle Road
326 La Salle Road, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1707 sqft
326 La Salle Road Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous! COMPLETELY remodeled Pacific Palms Town-Home... - Located among beautiful palm trees and lush plantings, this spacious 2 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
Encina
280 N Fairview Ave #6
280 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1034 sqft
* Amazing 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo in Encina Royale (55+ Community) * - Exquisite 2nd floor condo in Encina Royale. The Spacious Floorplan Offers Nearly 1,200 Sq Ft Incl. 2 Beds, 1.
1 Unit Available
7620 Hollister Ave #224
7620 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2 Bedroom Goleta Condo - 2 Bedroom, 2 full bathrooms condo in the Grove near Ellwood Beach and the butterfly preserve. Washer & dryer in condo, back patio and carport parking. On-site pool. $2650.00 per month.
1 Unit Available
7560 Cathedral Oaks Road - 1
7560 Cathedral Oaks Road, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1600 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath condo with pool Utilities included Tenant only pays electric Washer and dryer included 7560 Cathedral Oaks Road #12 Available April 15 No pets $4000 per month $4000 security deposit Santa Barbara/Goleta CALLS ONLY.
Results within 1 mile of Goleta
15 Units Available
Arrive Los Carneros
6505 Sea Star Ct, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1255 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 Unit Available
5059 Rhoads Avenue #B
5059 Rhoads Avenue, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1260 sqft
5059 Rhoads Avenue #B Available 08/10/20 2BR/1.5BA Two Story townhome in Walnut Park Association. - Two story townhouse features large master bedroom, wood floors in the downstairs area , spacious living room with fireplace & separate dining room.
1 Unit Available
120 N. San Marcos
120 North San Marcos Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1025 sqft
Clean Santa Barbara 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Clean single level two bedroom two bath condo that feels like a house. No common walls except garage. End unit with newer flooring and paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
6545 Calle Koral
6545 Calle Koral, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
1560 sqft
Are you looking for a home that comes with plenty of activities? This inviting 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath beautiful town home offers so much to do within the community.
1 Unit Available
48 Rip Curl Place
48 Rip Curl Pl, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
* Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom NEW Condo with A/C * - This beautiful 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom townhome is tucked within the newly constructed and highly desirable community, The Village at Los Carneros.
1 Unit Available
5485 Tree Farm Ln
5485 Tree Farm Ln, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Spanish style 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Tree Farm development. Chef's kitchen, customized foyer, great room, walk-in pantry, island, outdoor ''California Room'' with outdoor fireplace, dining area, entertaining patio, and fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Goleta
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1054 Diamond Crest Ct
1054 Diamond Crest Court, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,250
3290 sqft
Beautiful spacious custom remodeled 3290 sq.ft. home in a gated community with an open floor plan and nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in Diamond Crest walking distance to the beach and access to the bike paths.
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
3359 Braemar Dr
3359 Braemar Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3659 sqft
AVAILABLE TO RENT: SUMMER 2021: Fully furnished beautiful private estate on nearly 1.5 acres. Newly remodeled this year, this 3500 sq ft hacienda style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, pool, and tennis court.
1 Unit Available
873 Cieneguitas Road
873 Cieneguitas Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
*Great 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo with 2 Parking Spaces* - This amazing single-level two-bedroom two-bath condo has all the amenities you are seeking. Water comes with the unit. The home has an interior courtyard, a large living room, and great layout.
Results within 10 miles of Goleta
1 Unit Available
231 West Mountain Drive
231 West Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,950
3700 sqft
Contemporary Masterpiece available unfurnished beginning June 1-longterm. Newly constructed Jeff Shelton design ocean view retreat with 3bd/3.5ba with pool overlooking ocean/Islands and mountains.
1 Unit Available
East Beach
350 Por La Mar Circle
350 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
700 sqft
350 Por La Mar Circle Available 08/15/20 Total Quality Living at East Beach! TOP FLOOR Santa Barbara... - This Miramar floor plan, is the only one bedroom layout, that has a window to the balcony.
1 Unit Available
East Beach
164 Por La Mar Circle
164 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
968 sqft
164 Por La Mar Circle Available 08/15/20 This lovely top floor El Escorial Villa is a great place to call home! - This unit has lovely two bedrooms with two bathrooms plus an enjoyable balcony off the master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
475 Barker Pass Road
475 Barker Pass Road, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6000 sqft
475 Barker Pass Road Available 08/15/20 Tranquil Ambiance for a wonderful life style...
1 Unit Available
West Beach
821 Cliff Drive - 107 (B)
821 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Beach City is a fully furnished gated community located less than a minute away from Santa Barbara City College, 5 minutes from the beach, and 10 minutes from the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.
1 Unit Available
East Mesa
50 Barranca
50 Barranca Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
1400 sqft
PLEASE READ!!! 30 DAY VACATION RENTAL ONLY! AVAILABLE SEPT/OCT/DEC 2020 only. RATES VARY BASED ON SEASON.
