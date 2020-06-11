All apartments in Ventura
Find more places like 3054 Luna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventura, CA
/
3054 Luna Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:04 AM

3054 Luna Drive

3054 Luna Drive · (805) 302-4279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ventura
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3054 Luna Drive, Ventura, CA 93003
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3054 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live in Shangri-La.
Quiet vintage downstairs, 2-bedroom apartment, in the desirable East End, is convenient to shopping, restaurants, and bus lines. Available now a 810 square foot apartment. This is a non-smoking, pet free rental. Water and trash are free. Tenant pays gas and electric. Easy access to major east/west and north/south freeways makes this property a commuter’s dream. Ocean-lovers have to travel less than 5 miles to enjoy the fine beaches and related attractions at the Ventura Pier and State parks. The neighborhood is peaceful, walkable, and centrally located between Loma Vista and Foothill Rd. It is short walk to Community and County hospitals, 99-cents store, and Pacific View Mall. There is a one-year lease with no pets.

This unit has a large kitchen with lots of built in storage, room for a table. Each bedroom has two large closets and lots of natural light.

10 Unit, quiet apartment building. Owner managed and maintained. On site Laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 Luna Drive have any available units?
3054 Luna Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3054 Luna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3054 Luna Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 Luna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3054 Luna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 3054 Luna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3054 Luna Drive does offer parking.
Does 3054 Luna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3054 Luna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 Luna Drive have a pool?
No, 3054 Luna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3054 Luna Drive have accessible units?
No, 3054 Luna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 Luna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3054 Luna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3054 Luna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3054 Luna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3054 Luna Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir
Ventura, CA 93003
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd
Ventura, CA 93004
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave
Ventura, CA 93004
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd
Ventura, CA 93003
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln
Ventura, CA 93004
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr
Ventura, CA 93004
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road
Ventura, CA 93004
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place
Ventura, CA 93001

Similar Pages

Ventura 1 BedroomsVentura 2 Bedrooms
Ventura Apartments with BalconyVentura Apartments with Parking
Ventura Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAGoleta, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CATaft, CATopanga, CACarpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

SaticoySerra
Thille

Apartments Near Colleges

Ventura CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Santa BarbaraCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity