3054 Luna Drive

Live in Shangri-La.

Quiet vintage downstairs, 2-bedroom apartment, in the desirable East End, is convenient to shopping, restaurants, and bus lines. Available now a 810 square foot apartment. This is a non-smoking, pet free rental. Water and trash are free. Tenant pays gas and electric. Easy access to major east/west and north/south freeways makes this property a commuter’s dream. Ocean-lovers have to travel less than 5 miles to enjoy the fine beaches and related attractions at the Ventura Pier and State parks. The neighborhood is peaceful, walkable, and centrally located between Loma Vista and Foothill Rd. It is short walk to Community and County hospitals, 99-cents store, and Pacific View Mall. There is a one-year lease with no pets.



This unit has a large kitchen with lots of built in storage, room for a table. Each bedroom has two large closets and lots of natural light.



10 Unit, quiet apartment building. Owner managed and maintained. On site Laundry.