9371 Stockton Road
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

9371 Stockton Road

9371 Stockton Road · No Longer Available
Location

9371 Stockton Road, Ventura County, CA 93021

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Your own "Biggest Little Farm!" Are you looking for the ultimate breeding and training facility for your horses? This incredible 21+acre property features a 58-Stall, 16,230 square foot barn with four 2-story tack rooms, a 4-stall grooming station, 2 foaling stalls, a 3-stall farrier station, and a 3-stall wash station. The main arena is 155x285 with stadium lighting, there is also a phenomenal dressage arena, along with several sand pastures, numerous pipe corrals, 2 round pens, and an extra-large small animal pen. Relax in the 938 sq. ft. clubhouse with a kitchenette, manager's office, and two bathrooms. This beautiful property features 1600 avocado trees, with a current gross income of approximately $53,000 of income yearly, and the potential for a much greater income from the young avocado trees that have not yet reached maturity. If you choose to rent out the barn (which seller has done in the past), the gross income from a full barn is over $100,000 yearly. The beautiful, turn-key 3000 sq. ft. home has been lovingly remodeled and features beautiful views of this incredible ranch, there is also a separate 2-car garage. No shortage of water here, there is private, mutual water well, and a 5000-gallon water storage tank. This truly is an amazing property....don't miss this one! Seller will sell, purchase price $2,499,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9371 Stockton Road have any available units?
9371 Stockton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 9371 Stockton Road have?
Some of 9371 Stockton Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9371 Stockton Road currently offering any rent specials?
9371 Stockton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9371 Stockton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9371 Stockton Road is pet friendly.
Does 9371 Stockton Road offer parking?
Yes, 9371 Stockton Road offers parking.
Does 9371 Stockton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9371 Stockton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9371 Stockton Road have a pool?
No, 9371 Stockton Road does not have a pool.
Does 9371 Stockton Road have accessible units?
No, 9371 Stockton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9371 Stockton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9371 Stockton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9371 Stockton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9371 Stockton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
