9371 Stockton Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Your own "Biggest Little Farm!" Are you looking for the ultimate breeding and training facility for your horses? This incredible 21+acre property features a 58-Stall, 16,230 square foot barn with four 2-story tack rooms, a 4-stall grooming station, 2 foaling stalls, a 3-stall farrier station, and a 3-stall wash station. The main arena is 155x285 with stadium lighting, there is also a phenomenal dressage arena, along with several sand pastures, numerous pipe corrals, 2 round pens, and an extra-large small animal pen. Relax in the 938 sq. ft. clubhouse with a kitchenette, manager's office, and two bathrooms. This beautiful property features 1600 avocado trees, with a current gross income of approximately $53,000 of income yearly, and the potential for a much greater income from the young avocado trees that have not yet reached maturity. If you choose to rent out the barn (which seller has done in the past), the gross income from a full barn is over $100,000 yearly. The beautiful, turn-key 3000 sq. ft. home has been lovingly remodeled and features beautiful views of this incredible ranch, there is also a separate 2-car garage. No shortage of water here, there is private, mutual water well, and a 5000-gallon water storage tank. This truly is an amazing property....don't miss this one! Seller will sell, purchase price $2,499,000.