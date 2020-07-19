Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come rent in one of the hottest cities in Los Angeles with close proximity to the Westside and Beach cities and (Soon to be) Crenshaw/ LAX transit line. Upon entering, you'll be greeted with with a completely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home with a detached 2 car garage. The interior features a open concept floor plan with wide plank flooring and designer lighting through out. You'll be impressed with the fully customized chef's kitchen of your dreams with quartz countertops, shaker cabinets and high-end SS appliances and a wine fridge. The spacious master has a large walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with custom double vanity and a large shower with modern glass enclosure. Modern barn doors were installed for privacy. You'll enjoy the large backyard which consists of decomposed granite, outdoor lighting and artificial grass for entertaining. Schedule an appointment today, you'll be impressed.