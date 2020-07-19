All apartments in Ventura County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5738 WEST

5738 Los Angeles Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5738 Los Angeles Ave, Ventura County, CA 93066

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come rent in one of the hottest cities in Los Angeles with close proximity to the Westside and Beach cities and (Soon to be) Crenshaw/ LAX transit line. Upon entering, you'll be greeted with with a completely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home with a detached 2 car garage. The interior features a open concept floor plan with wide plank flooring and designer lighting through out. You'll be impressed with the fully customized chef's kitchen of your dreams with quartz countertops, shaker cabinets and high-end SS appliances and a wine fridge. The spacious master has a large walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with custom double vanity and a large shower with modern glass enclosure. Modern barn doors were installed for privacy. You'll enjoy the large backyard which consists of decomposed granite, outdoor lighting and artificial grass for entertaining. Schedule an appointment today, you'll be impressed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5738 WEST have any available units?
5738 WEST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 5738 WEST have?
Some of 5738 WEST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5738 WEST currently offering any rent specials?
5738 WEST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5738 WEST pet-friendly?
No, 5738 WEST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 5738 WEST offer parking?
Yes, 5738 WEST offers parking.
Does 5738 WEST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5738 WEST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5738 WEST have a pool?
No, 5738 WEST does not have a pool.
Does 5738 WEST have accessible units?
No, 5738 WEST does not have accessible units.
Does 5738 WEST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5738 WEST has units with dishwashers.
Does 5738 WEST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5738 WEST does not have units with air conditioning.
