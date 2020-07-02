All apartments in Ventura County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

2444 Maricopa Highway

2444 Maricopa Highway · (805) 340-2846
Location

2444 Maricopa Highway, Ventura County, CA 93023

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3243 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Discrete, serene, peaceful, luxurious, comfort, Ojai views, classic California indoor-outdoor living at its finest all describe this gorgeous modern farmhouse on + 2.23 acres. You will find yourself dining and playing on the huge wrap around deck overlooking the pool and mountains toward the Ocean and Matilija Canyon. Gorgeous sunsets and views of the incredible mountain range toward Chief Peak. Tucked against the Topa Topa Mountains is a 4 bed 3 bath main house of approx. 3,243 sq. ft. This home has an open design, high ceilings and beautiful natural light. Organically tuned, you will virtually be off the grid with the solar system and well. All of this opportunity near nature preserves and close to the downtown village (2.5 miles) yet not in the busy areas, and close to beaches (14 miles). A true retreat for family and friends. Furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Maricopa Highway have any available units?
2444 Maricopa Highway has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2444 Maricopa Highway have?
Some of 2444 Maricopa Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 Maricopa Highway currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Maricopa Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Maricopa Highway pet-friendly?
No, 2444 Maricopa Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 2444 Maricopa Highway offer parking?
No, 2444 Maricopa Highway does not offer parking.
Does 2444 Maricopa Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2444 Maricopa Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Maricopa Highway have a pool?
Yes, 2444 Maricopa Highway has a pool.
Does 2444 Maricopa Highway have accessible units?
No, 2444 Maricopa Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Maricopa Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 Maricopa Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 Maricopa Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 Maricopa Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
