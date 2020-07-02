2444 Maricopa Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Discrete, serene, peaceful, luxurious, comfort, Ojai views, classic California indoor-outdoor living at its finest all describe this gorgeous modern farmhouse on + 2.23 acres. You will find yourself dining and playing on the huge wrap around deck overlooking the pool and mountains toward the Ocean and Matilija Canyon. Gorgeous sunsets and views of the incredible mountain range toward Chief Peak. Tucked against the Topa Topa Mountains is a 4 bed 3 bath main house of approx. 3,243 sq. ft. This home has an open design, high ceilings and beautiful natural light. Organically tuned, you will virtually be off the grid with the solar system and well. All of this opportunity near nature preserves and close to the downtown village (2.5 miles) yet not in the busy areas, and close to beaches (14 miles). A true retreat for family and friends. Furnished or unfurnished.