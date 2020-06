Amenities

3001 WILD GINGER CT Available 05/08/20 3001 WILD GINGER CT - COMING SOON. Please email me at michele1028@kappels.com

NO SHOWING AT THIS TIME..

Beautiful 4bed/3bath 2378 sq. ft. single story home in Vacaville. Living room, dining room and family room. Pool with pool service. Lots of beautiful fruit trees. Solar powered. Small dog welcome with additional deposit. Renters insurance required. A MUST SEE. Available 05/08/2020. Please call for a showing at 707-446-0847



(RLNE5119523)