Tustin, CA
658 Loran Way
658 Loran Way

658 Lorap Way · No Longer Available
Location

658 Lorap Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Gorgeous and spacious estate home located in the award winning Irvine School District. Downstairs features hardwood flooring, stylish kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, plantation shutters, living and family rooms with cozy fireplace and a private bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs you will find a useful and convenient loft/den area at the head of the stairway along with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms including the large master suite featuring his and hers walk in closets, dual sinks, separate bath and shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

