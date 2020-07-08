3315 Crescent Way

Amenities

Location, Location, Location, where Irvine and Tustin meet within Irvine School District. *Beautiful open floor plan with great curb appeal. *Located in Columbus Grove with association Pool, Spa, Children's pool, and Clubhouse. *One bedroom and bath downstairs. *Formal living room with fireplace and spacious outdoor patio off the great room. *Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops with beautiful cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. *Open family room perfect for entertaining. *Master suite features walk-in closet, dual vanities, large stall shower and soaking tub. *Multitude of windows bring in bright and beautiful natural light. *Driveway for two large cars and a two-car garage. *The community's clubhouse resort-style amenities include a resort-style pool/spa, kid's pool and barbecues. *This house is centrally located within close distance to The District, Tustin Marketplace and Irvine Spectrum for all your shopping needs. *Zoned to award winning Irvine School District.