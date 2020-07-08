All apartments in Tustin
Last updated November 14 2019

3315 Crescent Way

3315 Crescent Way · No Longer Available
Location

3315 Crescent Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Location, Location, Location, where Irvine and Tustin meet within Irvine School District. *Beautiful open floor plan with great curb appeal. *Located in Columbus Grove with association Pool, Spa, Children's pool, and Clubhouse. *One bedroom and bath downstairs. *Formal living room with fireplace and spacious outdoor patio off the great room. *Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops with beautiful cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. *Open family room perfect for entertaining. *Master suite features walk-in closet, dual vanities, large stall shower and soaking tub. *Multitude of windows bring in bright and beautiful natural light. *Driveway for two large cars and a two-car garage. *The community's clubhouse resort-style amenities include a resort-style pool/spa, kid's pool and barbecues. *This house is centrally located within close distance to The District, Tustin Marketplace and Irvine Spectrum for all your shopping needs. *Zoned to award winning Irvine School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Crescent Way have any available units?
3315 Crescent Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 Crescent Way have?
Some of 3315 Crescent Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 Crescent Way currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Crescent Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Crescent Way pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Crescent Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 3315 Crescent Way offer parking?
Yes, 3315 Crescent Way offers parking.
Does 3315 Crescent Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 Crescent Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Crescent Way have a pool?
Yes, 3315 Crescent Way has a pool.
Does 3315 Crescent Way have accessible units?
No, 3315 Crescent Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Crescent Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 Crescent Way does not have units with dishwashers.

