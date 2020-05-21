All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 2645 Dunstan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2645 Dunstan Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

2645 Dunstan Drive

2645 Dunstan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

2645 Dunstan Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED HOME nestled in the charming community of Cantada in the heart of TUSTIN RANCH. INTERIOR LOCATION. This 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath home features an OPEN FLOOR PLAN with an updated gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious breakfast nook, bright dining room and living room with cozy fireplace. Gated front courtyard plus large back patio are ideal for entertaining! A powder room completes the downstairs floor plan. Going upstairs, a large skylight above the staircase brings in tons of natural light. This model offers DUAL MASTER BEDROOMS. The larger master suite with vaulted ceiling comes with a large walk-in closet and additional closet space. The luxurious master bath boasts vanities with vessel sinks, travertine floors, and soaking bathtub. The junior master suite has a full bath. ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS of this home: distressed wood laminate flooring, crown molding, recessed lighting, custom light fixtures, custom paint, updated baths, velvet carpet on staircase and bedrooms. Individual laundry room. Direct access to 1-car garage with epoxy floor and built-in storage. One carport. Located steps away from Association pool and spa. SOUGHT-AFTER SCHOOLS. Close to walking, hiking, and biking trails of Peters Canyon, Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Near the Tustin Marketplace shopping and dining. BETTER THAN A MODEL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 Dunstan Drive have any available units?
2645 Dunstan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2645 Dunstan Drive have?
Some of 2645 Dunstan Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 Dunstan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2645 Dunstan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 Dunstan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2645 Dunstan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2645 Dunstan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2645 Dunstan Drive offers parking.
Does 2645 Dunstan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 Dunstan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 Dunstan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2645 Dunstan Drive has a pool.
Does 2645 Dunstan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2645 Dunstan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 Dunstan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2645 Dunstan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles