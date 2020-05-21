2645 Dunstan Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED HOME nestled in the charming community of Cantada in the heart of TUSTIN RANCH. INTERIOR LOCATION. This 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath home features an OPEN FLOOR PLAN with an updated gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious breakfast nook, bright dining room and living room with cozy fireplace. Gated front courtyard plus large back patio are ideal for entertaining! A powder room completes the downstairs floor plan. Going upstairs, a large skylight above the staircase brings in tons of natural light. This model offers DUAL MASTER BEDROOMS. The larger master suite with vaulted ceiling comes with a large walk-in closet and additional closet space. The luxurious master bath boasts vanities with vessel sinks, travertine floors, and soaking bathtub. The junior master suite has a full bath. ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS of this home: distressed wood laminate flooring, crown molding, recessed lighting, custom light fixtures, custom paint, updated baths, velvet carpet on staircase and bedrooms. Individual laundry room. Direct access to 1-car garage with epoxy floor and built-in storage. One carport. Located steps away from Association pool and spa. SOUGHT-AFTER SCHOOLS. Close to walking, hiking, and biking trails of Peters Canyon, Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Near the Tustin Marketplace shopping and dining. BETTER THAN A MODEL!