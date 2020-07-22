Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool tennis court

2255 Clover Drive Available 01/24/20 Coming Soon: Single Story 2Bd 2Ba End Unit in Tustin! - Single story end unit with private patio! Walk into the spacious living room that flows nicely into the dining area. Well appointed kitchen with breakfast bar. Spacious master retreat with ensuite bathroom and direct access to patio! Interior laundry closet with washer/dryer. 2 assigned covered parking spaces and an outdoor storage closet. Community features pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground for kids, a private park and much more! Close to freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. Won't last long! Apply Today!!



Submit on pets.



Schedule a showing on our website: www.RPMcoast.com/search-rentals/



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee/per person.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com



(RLNE5440310)