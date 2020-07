2236 Martin Drive

Amenities

LOVELY HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY OF MALAGA IN TUSTIN RANCH. SPACIOUS AND OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH NEW NEUTRAL CARPETING, CERAMIC TILE/STONE AND LAMINATE FLOORING. THIS HOME OFFERS A OPEN LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA WITH FIREPLACE AND VIEW OF POOL. THERE IS AN OFFICE WITH CUSTOM BUILT-INS AND TV. THE GOURMET KITCHEN BOASTS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING A REFRIGERATOR AND 6 BURNER STOVE AN ISLAND. A SUNNY BREAKFAST NOOK AREA ALLOWS ADDITIONAL DINING. THE KITCHEN OPENS TO THE FAMILY ROOM WITH CUSTOM BUILT-IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER INCLUDING THE TV/RECEIVER AND SPEAKERS. UPSTAIRS ARE THREE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS. THE MASTER SUITE OFFERS LARGE MIRRORED CLOSETS, DUAL SINK VANITY, A SEPARATE SOAKING TUB AND SHOWER. YOU ARE INVITED INTO THE BACKYARD WITH CUSTOM BUILT-IN BBQ, GATED POOL AND SPA AND LUSH LANDSCAPING. THIS GATED COMMUNITY IS CENTRALLY LOCATED TO GREAT SHOPPING , TRANSPORTATION AND AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS. PLEASE NO SMOKING OR CATS