13542 Carroll Way

RARE MONTH TO MONTH ROOM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIVATE BATHROOM! The room is located in a home on a residential street in Tustin and has a PRIVATE BATHROOM, WASHER/DRYER, FIREPLACE, BACK PATIO and nice backyard. The generously sized 110 sqft room has a PRIVATE BATHROOM. The room is unfurnished and available for rent on a month to month basis. You will share the kitchen, laundry, living space, and split the utilities with your roommates, (already living in the house). There is ample street parking as well as a 2 car garage and 2 driveway spots which are used by all the roommates. The home is a mix of male and female working professionals. A pet cat is allowed for an extra $35/mo. The home has three levels, with the room for rent on the lower level. The private bath is directly across from the room. The kitchen will be receiving an upgrade within the next few months, but there will be a kitchen "set up" to use while the upgrade is being done. The home is conveniently located near the 5, 55 and 22 freeways on a residential street. Hurry, this won't last!