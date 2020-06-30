All apartments in Tustin
13542 Carroll Way

13542 Carroll Way · No Longer Available
Location

13542 Carroll Way, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
RARE MONTH TO MONTH ROOM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIVATE BATHROOM! The room is located in a home on a residential street in Tustin and has a PRIVATE BATHROOM, WASHER/DRYER, FIREPLACE, BACK PATIO and nice backyard. The generously sized 110 sqft room has a PRIVATE BATHROOM. The room is unfurnished and available for rent on a month to month basis. You will share the kitchen, laundry, living space, and split the utilities with your roommates, (already living in the house). There is ample street parking as well as a 2 car garage and 2 driveway spots which are used by all the roommates. The home is a mix of male and female working professionals. A pet cat is allowed for an extra $35/mo. The home has three levels, with the room for rent on the lower level. The private bath is directly across from the room. The kitchen will be receiving an upgrade within the next few months, but there will be a kitchen "set up" to use while the upgrade is being done. The home is conveniently located near the 5, 55 and 22 freeways on a residential street. Hurry, this won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 35
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13542 Carroll Way have any available units?
13542 Carroll Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13542 Carroll Way have?
Some of 13542 Carroll Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13542 Carroll Way currently offering any rent specials?
13542 Carroll Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13542 Carroll Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13542 Carroll Way is pet friendly.
Does 13542 Carroll Way offer parking?
Yes, 13542 Carroll Way offers parking.
Does 13542 Carroll Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13542 Carroll Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13542 Carroll Way have a pool?
No, 13542 Carroll Way does not have a pool.
Does 13542 Carroll Way have accessible units?
No, 13542 Carroll Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13542 Carroll Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13542 Carroll Way does not have units with dishwashers.

