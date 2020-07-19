All apartments in Tustin
12430 Butler Way
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

12430 Butler Way

12430 Butler Way · No Longer Available
Location

12430 Butler Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
12430 Butler Way Available 07/05/19 Coming Soon: Exclusive 3 Bed Home Near Tustin Ranch Golf Course! - Please call Gary for showings 949-374-9500.

Located in the exclusive, gated Palo Vista neighborhood - this is the high end home you've been searching for! The upgrades are endless. Brand new green-friendly artificial turf installed in the front yard. Save on your water bill while maintaining that lush look year round. Enter the home into the spacious living room and formal dining room. Expansive ceilings throughout keep this home bright and spacious. The gourmet kitchen includes top of the line stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, double wall oven, built in microwave and stove top! Kitchen island overlooks the open concept family room equipped with fireplace. The master retreat is something to be marveled at. Ensuite bathroom includes double vanity, soaking tub and brand new tiled shower! Don't forget the walk in closet!!! Bedroom with direct access to the backyard, with easy maintenance landscaping and two pergolas for shade. Built-in stainless steel BBQ! Home also includes dedicated laundry room and 2 car attached garage. Community pool, spa and tennis court! Close to Award Winning Schools - Ladera Elementary and Pioneer Middle Schools, Beckman High School, Tustin Ranch Golf Course, parks, Peter's Canyon for Hiking/Biking, Tustin Sports Park, shopping, dining, theaters and more!

Submit on pets.

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For more information contact: Showings@rpmcoast.com or Caitlin@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4942919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12430 Butler Way have any available units?
12430 Butler Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12430 Butler Way have?
Some of 12430 Butler Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12430 Butler Way currently offering any rent specials?
12430 Butler Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12430 Butler Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12430 Butler Way is pet friendly.
Does 12430 Butler Way offer parking?
Yes, 12430 Butler Way offers parking.
Does 12430 Butler Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12430 Butler Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12430 Butler Way have a pool?
Yes, 12430 Butler Way has a pool.
Does 12430 Butler Way have accessible units?
No, 12430 Butler Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12430 Butler Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12430 Butler Way has units with dishwashers.
