Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Tracy, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Edgewood
8 Units Available
Waterstone Apartments
1951 Middlefield Drive, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,789
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1046 sqft
Step Into luxury at Waterstone apartments, a new collection of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes set amidst the growing community of Tracy.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
885 sqft
A charming community close to area parks and the freeways. On-site pool, fitness center and business center. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, and wood-burning fireplaces. Spa on-site, too.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
133 Units Available
Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1601 sqft
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Aspire Apartments
2725 Pavillion Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Aspire Apartments in Tracy California and experience a community like never before! Welcome to Aspire Luxury Apartments.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Driftwood Apartments
800 W Grant Line Rd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1050 sqft
This community has an on-site fitness center, gated access and non-smoking atmosphere. Apartments feature plush carpeting, patios/balconies and storage closets. Stars Casino and McKinley Village Shopping Center are both just minutes away.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1111 Johnson Ct
1111 Johnson Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1139 sqft
AVAILABLE!! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Woodfield Estates
1 Unit Available
1380 Heatherfield Way
1380 Heatherfield Way, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1566 sqft
AVAILABLE! $2195. per month rent. $2600 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms. 1566 sq. ft. 2 car attached garage. 2 story. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer electric hook ups.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1143 Bessie Avenue
1143 Bessle Avenue, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1250 sqft
TRACY ABSOLUTELY CHARMING BUNGALOW! 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORING. HUGE COUNTRY KITCHEN. INSIDE LAUNDRY. LOTS OF WOOD MOULDINGS, CHARACTER AND CHARM! GREAT FRONT PORCH. DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2170 Foothill Ranch Rd
2170 Foothill Ranch Drive, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
Commuter friendly location in Tracy....

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alden Glen
1 Unit Available
515 Alden Glen Dr
515 Alder Glen Drive, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1560 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Tracy - Welcome home! Great location. Clean as a whistle. Two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers a spacious backyard with patio. The formal living room and family room offer a two sided wood burning fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
4431 Burr Ct
4431 Burr Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2368 sqft
Nice home located in Edgewood - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom located in Edgewood This home features a separate living and family room. The kitchen opens up to the living room and comes with a fridge.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1690 N. Tracy Blvd. - 2
1690 Tracy Boulevard, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
921 sqft
This is a renovated and roomy downstairs 2-BR/2-Bath located in a beautiful complex - Very large unit with 970 square feet of space - Bedrooms have large closet with full length mirror doors and separate vanity area - Hardwood floors - Outdoor
Results within 5 miles of Tracy

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
34760 Stearman Ct
34760 Stearman Court, San Joaquin County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Available NOW!!! 2 Bed/1 Bath/1000 Sq Ft/Tons of Storage. $1800 per month rent. $2100 Security Deposit. $300 for ALL UTILITIES (tenant(s) pays). PLEASE DO NOT GO TO FRONT DOOR OF THE MAIN HOUSE.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
376 Goodall Dr
376 Goodall Drive, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1817 sqft
Single story Mountain House home - This 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Story is ready to move into. Nicely landscaped low maintenance backyard. Large living area. Kitchen features an island and eat in dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1224 Mariners Drive
1224 Mariners Drive, Lathrop, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2568 sqft
***WATERFRONT** Imagine living like you're always on vacation! With this home, located in the River Islands community in Lathrop, you can do just that.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1524 South Bella Vita Street
1524 S Bella Vita St, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2160 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Tracy

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4060 W Kenner Rd
4060 West Kenner Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2500 sqft
1/4 Acre Home in Tracy Must See to Love! - This home sits on a 1/4 acre and has plenty to offer. Spacious living room, plenty of counter space in kitchen and big spacious rooms. RV accessible! 1 dog allowed only under 25 lbs please no cats.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tracy, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tracy renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

