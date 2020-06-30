Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 3134 Torrance Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3134 Torrance Boulevard
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3134 Torrance Boulevard
3134 Torrance Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3134 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90503
Madrona
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright, airy and spacious single family home located at fabulous Torrance school district. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with large backyard and 2 car detached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3134 Torrance Boulevard have any available units?
3134 Torrance Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
Is 3134 Torrance Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3134 Torrance Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 Torrance Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3134 Torrance Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Torrance
.
Does 3134 Torrance Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3134 Torrance Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3134 Torrance Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3134 Torrance Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 Torrance Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3134 Torrance Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3134 Torrance Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3134 Torrance Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 Torrance Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3134 Torrance Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3134 Torrance Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3134 Torrance Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Similar Pages
Torrance 1 Bedrooms
Torrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with Balcony
Torrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Tustin, CA
Whittier, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Northwest Torrance
Southwood Riviera
Delthome
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles