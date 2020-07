Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Perched above Castle Rock Beach (Sunset Mesa) sits the ideal Malibu beach retreat. Stunning post and beam, fully appointed and furnished from top to bottom with the very best of everything! Private compound with beautiful grounds. The house has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large open concept family room, and dining. Enjoy entertaining on the expansive backyard with outdoor dining area w/BBQ and absolutely gorgeous pool. Call for summer rates.