3604 SURFWOOD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Great light and bright, one-leve lSunset Mesa 4 + 2 with original mid-century lines. Meticulously and lovingly maintained by original owner. Move-in ready or fabulous opportunity to update and tailor to your tastes. Generous, extra-wide and deep, flat lot with fully fenced and gated yard. Many mature trees and plants including lemon, grapefruit, kumquat, pomegranate,wisteria, jasmine, azalea, roses, herbs, rare palms and more. Stunning mountain views from the backyard as well as ocean views from the back and front yards, master bedroom and kitchen. Great indoor/outdoor flow for entertaining. Close to the beach, the world famous Getty Villa, Lake Shrine and world-renown restaurants such as Nobu, Duke's and Mastro's. Minutes to the new Caruso Palisades Village with charming boutiques. restaurants and movie theater, as well as downtown Santa Monica and all it offers. Desirable Malibu schools with home-to-school bus transportation.