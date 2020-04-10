All apartments in Topanga
3604 SURFWOOD Road

3604 Surfwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

3604 Surfwood Road, Topanga, CA 90265

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
range
Great light and bright, one-leve lSunset Mesa 4 + 2 with original mid-century lines. Meticulously and lovingly maintained by original owner. Move-in ready or fabulous opportunity to update and tailor to your tastes. Generous, extra-wide and deep, flat lot with fully fenced and gated yard. Many mature trees and plants including lemon, grapefruit, kumquat, pomegranate,wisteria, jasmine, azalea, roses, herbs, rare palms and more. Stunning mountain views from the backyard as well as ocean views from the back and front yards, master bedroom and kitchen. Great indoor/outdoor flow for entertaining. Close to the beach, the world famous Getty Villa, Lake Shrine and world-renown restaurants such as Nobu, Duke's and Mastro's. Minutes to the new Caruso Palisades Village with charming boutiques. restaurants and movie theater, as well as downtown Santa Monica and all it offers. Desirable Malibu schools with home-to-school bus transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 SURFWOOD Road have any available units?
3604 SURFWOOD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 3604 SURFWOOD Road have?
Some of 3604 SURFWOOD Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 SURFWOOD Road currently offering any rent specials?
3604 SURFWOOD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 SURFWOOD Road pet-friendly?
No, 3604 SURFWOOD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 3604 SURFWOOD Road offer parking?
Yes, 3604 SURFWOOD Road offers parking.
Does 3604 SURFWOOD Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3604 SURFWOOD Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 SURFWOOD Road have a pool?
No, 3604 SURFWOOD Road does not have a pool.
Does 3604 SURFWOOD Road have accessible units?
No, 3604 SURFWOOD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 SURFWOOD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 SURFWOOD Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3604 SURFWOOD Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3604 SURFWOOD Road does not have units with air conditioning.
