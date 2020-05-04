3232 Fermi Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM LEASE. FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Welcome to this Tropical Paradise located on a quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Topanga Canyon. This gorgeous home is secluded and private. The open floor plan features hard wood floors, lots of windows and high ceilings as you enter the home. Spacious living room and dining room opens up to the huge gourmet kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances, 60-inch Thermador Range/Oven, lots of cabinets, wine fridge, double sink. The family room looks out to the beautiful backyard. NEST Thermostat, RING Security Cameras, iAquaLink Pool Automation. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. 2 additional good size bedrooms and a separate laundry room. The private and tropical style backyard includes a gorgeous pool and spa, multiple lounge areas great for entertaining and relaxing as well as a spacious BBQ area with a mini fridge and bar stools. Walking distance to hiking trails, Just a 15 minute drive to Malibu, 20 minutes to Santa Monica and 7 minutes to the 101 freeway, Calabasas, and Woodland Hills-Warner Center business and entertainment center, The Village, The Commons, gourmet restaurants, shopping and so much more. Call me regarding short term lease terms.