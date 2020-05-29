21741 Planewood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

Professionally Designed & Furnished Pool Home Offers Panoramic City Light Views! Step into the charming courtyard garden that welcomes you to the double oak doors with leaded glass accents. The foyer is filled with natural light and opens to the living room with custom reclaimed oak floors, a wood burning fireplace, and spectacular views of the stunning backyard pool, gardens & mountains. The new custom Pebble Tec salt water pool & spa, with waterfall feature, and patio includes multiple seating areas. This peace filled space is ideal for your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. The household chef will appreciate the fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Over-sized, and ready for large gatherings, the formal dining room is graced with an elegant double sided fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead to the backyard. The first floor master suite has another wood burning fireplace and sliding glass door to access the backyard. The second floor master suite offers views of city lights and mountain ranges beyond. Upstairs, there is another bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, 2 more bedrooms & a bathroom. This property offers a combination of bedrooms, and office work areas, to support a busy executive or entertainment industry professional. Newer paint and low maintenance landscaping add stylish benefits. Furnished and ready for you to move in and enjoy the indoor / outdoor living that Southern California is famous for! FOR LEASE OR SALE.