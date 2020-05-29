All apartments in Topanga
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

21741 Planewood Drive

21741 Planewood Drive · (818) 422-3144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21741 Planewood Drive, Topanga, CA 91364
Topanga Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
Professionally Designed & Furnished Pool Home Offers Panoramic City Light Views! Step into the charming courtyard garden that welcomes you to the double oak doors with leaded glass accents. The foyer is filled with natural light and opens to the living room with custom reclaimed oak floors, a wood burning fireplace, and spectacular views of the stunning backyard pool, gardens & mountains. The new custom Pebble Tec salt water pool & spa, with waterfall feature, and patio includes multiple seating areas. This peace filled space is ideal for your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. The household chef will appreciate the fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Over-sized, and ready for large gatherings, the formal dining room is graced with an elegant double sided fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead to the backyard. The first floor master suite has another wood burning fireplace and sliding glass door to access the backyard. The second floor master suite offers views of city lights and mountain ranges beyond. Upstairs, there is another bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, 2 more bedrooms & a bathroom. This property offers a combination of bedrooms, and office work areas, to support a busy executive or entertainment industry professional. Newer paint and low maintenance landscaping add stylish benefits. Furnished and ready for you to move in and enjoy the indoor / outdoor living that Southern California is famous for! FOR LEASE OR SALE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21741 Planewood Drive have any available units?
21741 Planewood Drive has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21741 Planewood Drive have?
Some of 21741 Planewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21741 Planewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21741 Planewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21741 Planewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21741 Planewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 21741 Planewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21741 Planewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 21741 Planewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21741 Planewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21741 Planewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21741 Planewood Drive has a pool.
Does 21741 Planewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 21741 Planewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21741 Planewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21741 Planewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21741 Planewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21741 Planewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
