20026 Chenery Street
Last updated May 27 2019 at 8:44 AM

20026 Chenery Street

20026 Cheney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20026 Cheney Drive, Topanga, CA 90290

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
The best of both worlds: be in the heart of the city and close to restaurants, shops, transit but come home each night to an amazing cottage with everything youd want in a mountain retreat: hot tub, fire pit, outdoor heaters, BBQ.

More information
The space

Fully furnished 1 bedroom, 2 level cottage.
800 Sq foot Full Cottage Apartment
1600 Sq Foot Yard with all amenities!

Modern Kitchen with new appliances
Eat-in kitchen for 2-4 diners.
Granite counter-tops
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal

Bedroom
Queen size bed (new mattress)

Yard
Huge yard with excellent entertainment opportunity
Huge gas BBQ grill
Gas heaters
Gas fire-pit
6-man hot tub (kept at 102 degrees 24/7)
Umbrella, table, chairs
Sun chairs

100 yards to J Muni, 36 Bus, 24 Bus
2 blocks to ZIP CARS and FORD Bikes

Guest access

Guests have full access to the cottage and the entire backyard (shared with owner and one other unit). They also have access to the laundry (private to unit only) and storage as needed (garage).

Interaction with guests

We provide a confirmation as soon as the booking is completed and again about a week prior to arrival. We send a complete description of the unit, access, transportation, local restaurants, etc. Once someone has checked in, we often text ~ 1/day at the beginning of the stay to check in on them. Occasionally well see them in the back while grilling.

Other things to note

Parking is street parking. 60-70% of the time you will be able to park right on Chenery Street between 30th St and Randall. There is no time limit and no permits required. The other 30-40% of the time you would be on 30th Street or on Randall. This is not like some neighborhoods where you drive around for an hour and still cant find something. The most inconvenience youd experience is that youre a block or so away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

