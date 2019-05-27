20026 Chenery Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

The best of both worlds: be in the heart of the city and close to restaurants, shops, transit but come home each night to an amazing cottage with everything youd want in a mountain retreat: hot tub, fire pit, outdoor heaters, BBQ.



More information

The space



Fully furnished 1 bedroom, 2 level cottage.

800 Sq foot Full Cottage Apartment

1600 Sq Foot Yard with all amenities!



Modern Kitchen with new appliances

Eat-in kitchen for 2-4 diners.

Granite counter-tops

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal



Bedroom

Queen size bed (new mattress)



Yard

Huge yard with excellent entertainment opportunity

Huge gas BBQ grill

Gas heaters

Gas fire-pit

6-man hot tub (kept at 102 degrees 24/7)

Umbrella, table, chairs

Sun chairs



100 yards to J Muni, 36 Bus, 24 Bus

2 blocks to ZIP CARS and FORD Bikes



Guest access



Guests have full access to the cottage and the entire backyard (shared with owner and one other unit). They also have access to the laundry (private to unit only) and storage as needed (garage).



Interaction with guests



We provide a confirmation as soon as the booking is completed and again about a week prior to arrival. We send a complete description of the unit, access, transportation, local restaurants, etc. Once someone has checked in, we often text ~ 1/day at the beginning of the stay to check in on them. Occasionally well see them in the back while grilling.



Other things to note



Parking is street parking. 60-70% of the time you will be able to park right on Chenery Street between 30th St and Randall. There is no time limit and no permits required. The other 30-40% of the time you would be on 30th Street or on Randall. This is not like some neighborhoods where you drive around for an hour and still cant find something. The most inconvenience youd experience is that youre a block or so away.