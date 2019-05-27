20026 Chenery Street

Amenities
The best of both worlds: be in the heart of the city and close to restaurants, shops, transit but come home each night to an amazing cottage with everything youd want in a mountain retreat: hot tub, fire pit, outdoor heaters, BBQ.
More information
The space
Fully furnished 1 bedroom, 2 level cottage.
800 Sq foot Full Cottage Apartment
1600 Sq Foot Yard with all amenities!
Modern Kitchen with new appliances
Eat-in kitchen for 2-4 diners.
Granite counter-tops
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Bedroom
Queen size bed (new mattress)
Yard
Huge yard with excellent entertainment opportunity
Huge gas BBQ grill
Gas heaters
Gas fire-pit
6-man hot tub (kept at 102 degrees 24/7)
Umbrella, table, chairs
Sun chairs
100 yards to J Muni, 36 Bus, 24 Bus
2 blocks to ZIP CARS and FORD Bikes
Guest access
Guests have full access to the cottage and the entire backyard (shared with owner and one other unit). They also have access to the laundry (private to unit only) and storage as needed (garage).
Interaction with guests
We provide a confirmation as soon as the booking is completed and again about a week prior to arrival. We send a complete description of the unit, access, transportation, local restaurants, etc. Once someone has checked in, we often text ~ 1/day at the beginning of the stay to check in on them. Occasionally well see them in the back while grilling.
Other things to note
Parking is street parking. 60-70% of the time you will be able to park right on Chenery Street between 30th St and Randall. There is no time limit and no permits required. The other 30-40% of the time you would be on 30th Street or on Randall. This is not like some neighborhoods where you drive around for an hour and still cant find something. The most inconvenience youd experience is that youre a block or so away.