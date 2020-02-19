1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd

Amenities

On a 4 acre property, nestled amongst 250 year old oaks, beside a seasonal creek, sits this wonderful apartment. Attached to a larger home, but with its own separate entrance, one enters first into a large open kitchen with high vaulted ceilings. Large custom steel windows on most every wall bring the outdoors in. And the surrounding landscape is full of life. . . one shouldnt be surprised to encounter rabbit deer squirrels frogs hawks woodpeckers owls bluejays hummingbirds raccoons coyotes bobcats and even a company of parrots who frequent the nearby trees. Enjoy the large wood deck overlooking the seasonal creek, the massive picnic out back or crawl up into the hills and enjoy the local trails or some of the 10,000 acres of nearby parkland all about Topanga Canyon. Youll also find a 7 x 14 foot trampoline and an acrobatic hoop on the property. Landscape lighting and strings of commercial lights make for wonderful nighttime gatherings.



If you have never experienced radiant heated floors, you are in for a treat. . . hand finished heated concrete floors throughout ensure that you will always be the perfect temperature. The new queen size bed is a serta gel foam mattress... wonderful to sleep on. The kitchen is stocked with a new set of cuisinart all clad stainless pots and pans and plenty of basics to get you started with any meal. Youll find a nice array of spices, sugar, flour etc. Pick up fresh veggies and such at our local farmers market on Fridays (just 2 miles away) or a more robust market on Saturdays in nearby Calabasas.



On a more practical level theres a new washer and dryer under the main house at your disposal. In the living room theres a large flat screen TV if you desire to watch the tube, make use of the high speed internet service everywhere, or play music through the available Sonos system. Cell phones dont work in many areas of the canyon, but theres a dedicated phone line for your use.



Cleaning fee of $50/ week

