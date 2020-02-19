All apartments in Topanga
1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd

1397 Old Topanga Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

1397 Old Topanga Canyon Road, Topanga, CA 90290

Amenities

On a 4 acre property, nestled amongst 250 year old oaks, beside a seasonal creek, sits this wonderful apartment. Attached to a larger home, but with its own separate entrance, one enters first into a large open kitchen with high vaulted ceilings. Large custom steel windows on most every wall bring the outdoors in. And the surrounding landscape is full of life. . . one shouldnt be surprised to encounter rabbit deer squirrels frogs hawks woodpeckers owls bluejays hummingbirds raccoons coyotes bobcats and even a company of parrots who frequent the nearby trees. Enjoy the large wood deck overlooking the seasonal creek, the massive picnic out back or crawl up into the hills and enjoy the local trails or some of the 10,000 acres of nearby parkland all about Topanga Canyon. Youll also find a 7 x 14 foot trampoline and an acrobatic hoop on the property. Landscape lighting and strings of commercial lights make for wonderful nighttime gatherings.

If you have never experienced radiant heated floors, you are in for a treat. . . hand finished heated concrete floors throughout ensure that you will always be the perfect temperature. The new queen size bed is a serta gel foam mattress... wonderful to sleep on. The kitchen is stocked with a new set of cuisinart all clad stainless pots and pans and plenty of basics to get you started with any meal. Youll find a nice array of spices, sugar, flour etc. Pick up fresh veggies and such at our local farmers market on Fridays (just 2 miles away) or a more robust market on Saturdays in nearby Calabasas.

On a more practical level theres a new washer and dryer under the main house at your disposal. In the living room theres a large flat screen TV if you desire to watch the tube, make use of the high speed internet service everywhere, or play music through the available Sonos system. Cell phones dont work in many areas of the canyon, but theres a dedicated phone line for your use.

Cleaning fee of $50/ week
write for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd have any available units?
1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd have?
Some of 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd offer parking?
No, 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd have a pool?
No, 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd have accessible units?
No, 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1397 Old Topanga Cyn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
