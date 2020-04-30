1168 Aztec

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area carport clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool hot tub media room

LOVELY HOME AT TOP O' TOPANGA! - Every day is a Stay-cation when you come home to resort-style living at Top O Topanga! Situated high above the hustle and bustle of LA yet just minutes from everywhere this gated community is a true LA gem. Safe, quiet, and kid friendly, with amenities that feel more like a Palm Springs Resort than a LA neighborhood.



This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home has a bright, spacious, and open feel, with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The vaulted ceilings and abundant natural light add to the openness, while the redwood deck creates an outdoor living space excellent for entertaining, or your personal retreat among the pines. Theres a large kitchen with ceramic tile countertops, and a ton cabinet space. On either side of the kitchen are a dining area and a breakfast nook, both of which open up into a large living room with big windows looking out to foliage and fruit trees that surround the house. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with extra shelf space, and features a bathroom with Jack & Jill sinks, a spa tub, and separate shower. The 2nd bedroom has a walk-in closet, while the 3rd has French Doors that open to the living room. Theres a 2nd full bath, laundry room, and tandem carport parking.



-Gated Community in the Woodland Hills Area

-Beautiful City and Mountain Views

-Community Clubhouse with Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Library, Kitchen

-Fully-Equipped Gym

-Kids Park, Dog Park, Overlook Park, Car wash Area, Laundry

-Just Minutes to the Beach, and a short walk/ride to Parks, and Hiking and Biking Trails.

-Tons of nearby restaurants, shops, and theaters, including the Westfield Promenade Mall and The Village Shops in Woodland Hills, The Commons at Calabasas, and Topanga Village.

-Top-rated Schools including Woodland Hills, Topanga, Calabasas, and Pacific Palisades



