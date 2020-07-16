691 Hilary Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

THREE BEDROOM HOUSE IN THE HAWTHORN TERRACE NEIGHBORHOOD - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYjrwP80xoc



Three bedroom / two bath home in the Hawthorn Terrace neighborhood. Hardwood floors through-out, fireplace in living room, primary bedroom with attached bath, garage with washer and dryer, beautiful landscaping with large patio in backyard and vegetable gardens. Near bike path, Del Mar & Saint Hilary Schools.



Rent includes yard service and sewer fee paid by Owner.

No smokers or pets please.

One year lease.

Renters are required to have renter's insurance.



To view this unit, please call

Tamalpais Property Management at 415-927-7368

(CA DRE #01204996)



(RLNE4131306)