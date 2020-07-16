All apartments in Tiburon
Find more places like
691 Hilary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tiburon, CA
/
691 Hilary Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

691 Hilary Drive

691 Hilary Drive · (415) 927-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tiburon
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

691 Hilary Drive, Tiburon, CA 94920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 691 Hilary Drive · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
THREE BEDROOM HOUSE IN THE HAWTHORN TERRACE NEIGHBORHOOD - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYjrwP80xoc

Three bedroom / two bath home in the Hawthorn Terrace neighborhood. Hardwood floors through-out, fireplace in living room, primary bedroom with attached bath, garage with washer and dryer, beautiful landscaping with large patio in backyard and vegetable gardens. Near bike path, Del Mar & Saint Hilary Schools.

Rent includes yard service and sewer fee paid by Owner.
No smokers or pets please.
One year lease.
Renters are required to have renter's insurance.

To view this unit, please call
Tamalpais Property Management at 415-927-7368
(CA DRE #01204996)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4131306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 691 Hilary Drive have any available units?
691 Hilary Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 691 Hilary Drive have?
Some of 691 Hilary Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 Hilary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
691 Hilary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 Hilary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 691 Hilary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 691 Hilary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 691 Hilary Drive offers parking.
Does 691 Hilary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 691 Hilary Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 Hilary Drive have a pool?
No, 691 Hilary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 691 Hilary Drive have accessible units?
No, 691 Hilary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 691 Hilary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 691 Hilary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 691 Hilary Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 691 Hilary Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way
Tiburon, CA 94920

Similar Pages

Tiburon 1 BedroomsTiburon 2 BedroomsTiburon Apartments with GymsTiburon Luxury PlacesTiburon Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAMoraga, CASebastopol, CAMill Valley, CAOakley, CAHillsborough, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-BerkeleyUniversity of California-San Francisco