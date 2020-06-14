Apartment List
/
CA
/
tiburon
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

122 Apartments for rent in Tiburon, CA with garage

Tiburon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
561 Silverado Drive
561 Silverado Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2583 sqft
Tiburon: Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon. Bay Views. 3,6,9, and 12 month lease options available! - Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
91 ROUND HILL RD
91 Round Hill Road, Tiburon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
4006 sqft
Exquisite 5BD/4.5BA Tiburon Home - Lagoon & Hill Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Redhill Circle
22 Red Hill Cir, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
1623 sqft
22 Redhill Circle Available 06/15/20 Tiburon View Condo - (UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.
Results within 1 mile of Tiburon
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Strawberry
26 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scott Valley - Alto
1 Unit Available
859 E. Blithedale
859 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,150
1216 sqft
Charming Mill Valley 3bd/2ba Rancher - Great Backyard! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1508 sqft
28 Mariner Green Dr. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon- Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba End Unit-FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.
Results within 5 miles of Tiburon
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Civic Center
10 Units Available
Argenta
1 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,856
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,083
1199 sqft
Just two blocks from Symphony Hall, these units offer hardwood floors, patios, bathtubs, new carpet, dishwashers, extra storage, garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
South Beach
21 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,531
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,173
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
South Beach
25 Units Available
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,422
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,787
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
Nob Hill
14 Units Available
Nob Hill Place
1155 Jones St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,065
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,588
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
845 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and carpet. Easy access to 1 California, California and 27 Bryant transit lines. Walk to Huntington Park and the Pacific Union Club.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northern Waterfront
22 Units Available
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,445
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,910
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,336
1235 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! A location that can't be beat. Views for days.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Civic Center
18 Units Available
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,415
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,061
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,743
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Civic Center
60 Units Available
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,774
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,246
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,688
1051 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Lower Nob Hill
11 Units Available
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,094
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Presidio National Park
16 Units Available
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,225
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,005
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in restored historic building, surrounded by Presidio National Park. All units have fireplaces, granite counters and hardwood flooring. Outdoor parking included; garage parking available with fee.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Lower Nob Hill
6 Units Available
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,012
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,502
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
Nob Hill
37 Units Available
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,470
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,105
625 sqft
In the heart of Nob Hill, these contemporary apartments feature recessed lighting, tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site internet cafe, concierge service and gym. Garage parking provided.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
South Beach
67 Units Available
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,497
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,464
1695 sqft
Hi-rise living close to the Bay and within walking distance of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop solarium.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown San Rafael
8 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,055
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
898 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Beach
39 Units Available
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,010
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,265
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,285
882 sqft
Incredible views of the water in a luxury community off I-80. On-site amenities include a 24-hour concierge, garage, and courtyard. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, modern appliances and updated spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South of Market
88 Units Available
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,865
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,800
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Nob Hill
13 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,945
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,070
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
City Guide for Tiburon, CA

Up in Tiburon where the girls are warm, We stay inside while the rain clouds form, And thank God for rainy days like these - From "_Half Moon Bay" _by Train

Rainy days or sunny days, Tiburon is a little haven of peace in the very busy Bay Area. This coastal town is just north of San Francisco, on the other side of the Golden Gate Bridge in Marin County. The town is a poster child for upscale living and provides all the amenities expected in such a pristine environment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tiburon, CA

Tiburon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Tiburon 1 BedroomsTiburon 2 BedroomsTiburon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTiburon 3 BedroomsTiburon Apartments with Balcony
Tiburon Apartments with GarageTiburon Apartments with GymTiburon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTiburon Apartments with ParkingTiburon Apartments with Pool
Tiburon Apartments with Washer-DryerTiburon Dog Friendly ApartmentsTiburon Furnished ApartmentsTiburon Luxury PlacesTiburon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CA
Kentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAMoraga, CASebastopol, CAMill Valley, CAOakley, CAHillsborough, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco