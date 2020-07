Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room package receiving yoga on-site laundry carport

Nestled on the shoreline of Tiburon, in Marin County, The Cove at Tiburon is an award-winning community offering a private marina, world-class views and professional management of the highest caliber. An incomparable location to live, work and relax, The Cove features distinctive floor plans as well as luxurious amenities designed to make life easier, and simply more enjoyable.



We understand the importance of creating a comfortable residence where daily routines like walking the dog, drinking your morning coffee on your private patio, surfing the web, preparing meals, or relaxing after an oceanside jog become the practical framework for experiencing the moments that matter in everyday life.



