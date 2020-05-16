5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D

Amenities

3BR/2.5BA TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 148170



Tucked away from a busy street as the 8th unit, you will find a spacious 3BR, 2.5BA townhouse. 1st floor living with half bath and 2 car attached garage. 2nd floor has master suite, including a walk in closet, and 2 other BR with 2 full baths. Recessed lighting with dimmers throughout. Stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator included. Central AC for cooling and heating. Unit has granite and hardwood flooring throughout. NO PETS ALLOWED. Call 626 664 1040

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/148170

No Pets Allowed



