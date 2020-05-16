All apartments in Temple City
5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D

5617 Santa Anita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5617 Santa Anita Avenue, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR/2.5BA TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 148170

Tucked away from a busy street as the 8th unit, you will find a spacious 3BR, 2.5BA townhouse. 1st floor living with half bath and 2 car attached garage. 2nd floor has master suite, including a walk in closet, and 2 other BR with 2 full baths. Recessed lighting with dimmers throughout. Stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator included. Central AC for cooling and heating. Unit has granite and hardwood flooring throughout. NO PETS ALLOWED. Call 626 664 1040
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/148170
Property Id 148170

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5748490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D have any available units?
5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D have?
Some of 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D currently offering any rent specials?
5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D pet-friendly?
No, 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D offer parking?
Yes, 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D offers parking.
Does 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D have a pool?
No, 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D does not have a pool.
Does 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D have accessible units?
No, 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D does not have accessible units.
Does 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D has units with dishwashers.
Does 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5617 SANTA ANITA AVE D has units with air conditioning.
