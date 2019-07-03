All apartments in Temple City
4911 Alessandro Avenue.
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

4911 Alessandro Avenue

4911 Alessandro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4911 Alessandro Avenue, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Exceptional single story home with hardwood flooring throughout. A spacious family room, large covered patio and landscaped backyard for entertaining family and friends. The dinette has a large pantry and beautiful greenhouse window. The family room has a beautiful brick wall with large gas/wood burning fireplace and French doors open directly to the patio and backyard that is fully enclosed with slump stone walls and planter areas containing drip systems. A roofed gazebo accentuates the landscaping. Move-in condition. Award-winning Temple City Schools.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4911 Alessandro Avenue have any available units?
4911 Alessandro Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 4911 Alessandro Avenue have?
Some of 4911 Alessandro Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 Alessandro Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Alessandro Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 Alessandro Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 Alessandro Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4911 Alessandro Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4911 Alessandro Avenue offers parking.
Does 4911 Alessandro Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 Alessandro Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 Alessandro Avenue have a pool?
No, 4911 Alessandro Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4911 Alessandro Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 4911 Alessandro Avenue has accessible units.
Does 4911 Alessandro Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4911 Alessandro Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4911 Alessandro Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4911 Alessandro Avenue has units with air conditioning.

