4911 Alessandro Avenue.

Amenities
Exceptional single story home with hardwood flooring throughout. A spacious family room, large covered patio and landscaped backyard for entertaining family and friends. The dinette has a large pantry and beautiful greenhouse window. The family room has a beautiful brick wall with large gas/wood burning fireplace and French doors open directly to the patio and backyard that is fully enclosed with slump stone walls and planter areas containing drip systems. A roofed gazebo accentuates the landscaping. Move-in condition. Award-winning Temple City Schools.
