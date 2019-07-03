4911 Alessandro Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport doorman gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Exceptional single story home with hardwood flooring throughout. A spacious family room, large covered patio and landscaped backyard for entertaining family and friends. The dinette has a large pantry and beautiful greenhouse window. The family room has a beautiful brick wall with large gas/wood burning fireplace and French doors open directly to the patio and backyard that is fully enclosed with slump stone walls and planter areas containing drip systems. A roofed gazebo accentuates the landscaping. Move-in condition. Award-winning Temple City Schools.

