27328 Mystical Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage

Recently renovated and move-in ready, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the exclusive Horsethief Canyon neighborhood of Corona. Features an open concept floor plan and a spacious, landscaped backyard with a covered patio. The kitchen has quartz counter tops, a pantry and an island. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom, and direct access to the backyard. 2 car garage. Fenced dog run. As a resident of Horsethief Canyon Ranch, you'll enjoy free access to amenities including a neighborhood park with sports facilities, and a community clubhouse featuring a swimming pool and an indoor gym.