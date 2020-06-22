All apartments in Temescal Valley
Find more places like 27328 Mystical Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temescal Valley, CA
/
27328 Mystical Springs Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:58 AM

27328 Mystical Springs Drive

27328 Mystical Springs Drive · (951) 741-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temescal Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

27328 Mystical Springs Drive, Temescal Valley, CA 92883
Horsethief Canyon Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
Recently renovated and move-in ready, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the exclusive Horsethief Canyon neighborhood of Corona. Features an open concept floor plan and a spacious, landscaped backyard with a covered patio. The kitchen has quartz counter tops, a pantry and an island. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom, and direct access to the backyard. 2 car garage. Fenced dog run. As a resident of Horsethief Canyon Ranch, you'll enjoy free access to amenities including a neighborhood park with sports facilities, and a community clubhouse featuring a swimming pool and an indoor gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27328 Mystical Springs Drive have any available units?
27328 Mystical Springs Drive has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27328 Mystical Springs Drive have?
Some of 27328 Mystical Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27328 Mystical Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27328 Mystical Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27328 Mystical Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 27328 Mystical Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 27328 Mystical Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27328 Mystical Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 27328 Mystical Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27328 Mystical Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27328 Mystical Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27328 Mystical Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 27328 Mystical Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 27328 Mystical Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27328 Mystical Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27328 Mystical Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 27328 Mystical Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27328 Mystical Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 27328 Mystical Springs Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Temescal Valley 2 BedroomsTemescal Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Temescal Valley Apartments with GaragesTemescal Valley Apartments with Parking
Temescal Valley Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Moreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CABeaumont, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CA
Crestline, CAValle Vista, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CALake Arrowhead, CAYucaipa, CAHesperia, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Retreat

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity