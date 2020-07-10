/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
322 Apartments for rent in Newark, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
19 Units Available
Newark
Sycamore Bay
37171 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,184
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1039 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Internet access and private alarm system. Community benefits include clubhouse, pool table and car wash area. Pet-friendly, and close to Ash Street Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
5 Units Available
Newark
Cedar on the Blvd.
6054 Cedar Boulevard, Newark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar on the Blvd. in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Newark
36935 Mulberry Street
36935 Mulberry Street, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1032 sqft
This remodeled home is ideally located close to Hwy # 880 and the Dumbarton Bridge for easy access to the Peninsula, or South Bay.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
8 Units Available
Baylands
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,379
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,876
1596 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 127
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
10 Units Available
Ardenwood
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
10 Units Available
Cabrillo
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
830 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
8 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
5324 Shamrock Common
5324 Shamrock Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1668 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This gorgeous, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
5352 Tacoma Cmn
5352 Tacoma Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
950 sqft
Private Condo close to awesome school - Property Id: 305305 Next door to Forest Park elementary. Close to dumbarton bridge(84) and 880. Calm and quiet surroundings of Ardenwood historic farm. Great for families.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
4402 Macbeth Cir
4402 Macbeth Circle, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1717 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Fully upgraded Single Family in Ardenwood Fremont - Property Id: 153095 Beautiful single family home in walking distance to award winning Ardenwood Elementary school. - 1717sq ft, 3 bedrooms & 1 large loft/Den, 2.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
34036 Webfoot Loop
34036 Webfoot Loop, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2100 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Fremont House Corner Lot - Property Id: 310708 Bright and sunny home on a large corner lot (4650 SQFT) with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Spacious family room and living room. 2 Car Garage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Centerville
37232 Yolo Terrace
37232 Yolo Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1052 sqft
Nicely Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Available Now! - Beautiful Condo Available in Fantastic Fremont! Features Include: -Large kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and counter tops, and bar great for 3-4 bar
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
34610 Gucci Terrace
34610 Gucci Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
934 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Nice 2 BR/ 2 BA near Great Forest Park Elementary - Property Id: 309956 - "Commuter's Dream" Lovely, one level downstairs unit. - Fireplace, Crown Molding in Living Room, Plantation Shutters throughout the house.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cabrillo
36001 Cabrillo Dr.
36001 Cabrillo Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1148 sqft
36001 Cabrillo Dr. Available 07/15/20 Fremont-single story 3 BR, 2 BA attached 2 car garage-Close to Freeway 880 and 84 - Rent: $3575.00 - 3 Bed / 2 BA - SF:.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
34280 Tan Bark Drive
34280 Tan Bark Drive, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1929 sqft
Fully Remodeled, spacious, updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home in Ardenwood. 1 bedroom with attached bath downstairs.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glenmoor
4675 Mildred Ave.
4675 Mildred Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1338 sqft
4675 Mildred Ave. Available 08/01/20 $3190 / 3 BR - NICELY REMODELED HOME IN GLENMOOR AREA OF CENTRAL FREMONT - Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom home nestled in the exclusive in the Glenmoor neighborhood of central Fremont.
Results within 5 miles of Newark
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
7 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,345
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,468
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,394
1119 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Centerville
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
980 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
38 Units Available
Parkmont
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,189
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
34 Units Available
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1002 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
21 Units Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,320
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,135
1321 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. There's also a 24-hour fitness center, movie theatre and refreshment bar. Located close to BART stops.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
20 Units Available
Cherry-Guardino
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,144
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1511 sqft
Minutes away from Lake Elizabeth, in central Fremont. All units feature wood fireplaces, laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage room. Pet friendly community close to interstate highways for easy access to Bay Area.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
11 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,546
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,988
1056 sqft
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
27 Units Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1010 sqft
Waterstone at Fremont offers one and two-bedroom apartments that come with amenities like garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance and is pet-friendly.
Similar Pages
Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewark 3 BedroomsNewark Apartments with BalconyNewark Apartments with Garage
Newark Apartments with GymNewark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewark Apartments with ParkingNewark Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CA