Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry w/d hookup dishwasher furnished ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard playground parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage e-payments online portal

With beautiful garden apartment homes and an ideal Silicon Valley location, Birchwood Apartment Homes is just steps from calming nature, yet minutes from the vibrant downtown neighborhood. From the moment you pass through Birchwood's park-like courtyards, you know you are in a special tranquil place hidden away in the heart of Silicon Valley. The beautifully landscaped grounds feature walking paths, the courtyards and private entries add to the classic elegance of the community, which provides plenty of recreational activities just outside your doorstep. Right down the street is Ponderosa Park offering trails for jogging, cycling and other recreational activities. Inside each home, you'll discover plush carpets, spacious bedrooms, and beautiful kitchens where oversized windows light up each room and also for your convenience we have full size washer and dryer connection in your home. Please call for an appointment today!