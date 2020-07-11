All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like Birchwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
Birchwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Birchwood

1230 Henderson Ave · (860) 717-3124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Tour Today and take advantage of our Move in special of 1 Months Free on a 11 Month Lease Term + additional Rent Discounts!
Browse Similar Places
Sunnyvale
See all
Ponderosa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1230 Henderson Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Ponderosa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 098804 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 120202 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 125804 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 097803 · Avail. Aug 29

$3,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 098803 · Avail. now

$3,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 125801 · Avail. Aug 29

$3,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Birchwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
dishwasher
furnished
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
e-payments
online portal
With beautiful garden apartment homes and an ideal Silicon Valley location, Birchwood Apartment Homes is just steps from calming nature, yet minutes from the vibrant downtown neighborhood. From the moment you pass through Birchwood's park-like courtyards, you know you are in a special tranquil place hidden away in the heart of Silicon Valley. The beautifully landscaped grounds feature walking paths, the courtyards and private entries add to the classic elegance of the community, which provides plenty of recreational activities just outside your doorstep. Right down the street is Ponderosa Park offering trails for jogging, cycling and other recreational activities. Inside each home, you'll discover plush carpets, spacious bedrooms, and beautiful kitchens where oversized windows light up each room and also for your convenience we have full size washer and dryer connection in your home. Please call for an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Birchwood have any available units?
Birchwood has 19 units available starting at $2,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does Birchwood have?
Some of Birchwood's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Birchwood currently offering any rent specials?
Birchwood is offering the following rent specials: Tour Today and take advantage of our Move in special of 1 Months Free on a 11 Month Lease Term + additional Rent Discounts!
Is Birchwood pet-friendly?
No, Birchwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does Birchwood offer parking?
Yes, Birchwood offers parking.
Does Birchwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Birchwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Birchwood have a pool?
Yes, Birchwood has a pool.
Does Birchwood have accessible units?
No, Birchwood does not have accessible units.
Does Birchwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Birchwood has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Birchwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willowbend
1035 Aster Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Central Park Apartments
1055 Manet Dr
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Peartree Apartments
330 N Mathilda Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94085
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive
Sunnyvale, CA 94089

Similar Pages

Sunnyvale 1 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 Bedrooms
Sunnyvale Apartments with ParkingSunnyvale Apartments with Pool
Sunnyvale Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PonderosaLakewoodWashington
West MurphyOrtegaHeritage District
East MurphyDe Anza

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity