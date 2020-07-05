7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C

Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath in the Gated Community. - This inviting one bedroom condo features a spacious living room, two closets in the bedroom, a huge relaxing sunken bathtub. This home comes with a stack-able washer and dryer, central heat & air-conditioning, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Extra storage in the cabinets in the 1 car covered carport. Enjoy this complexes serene gazebos and lush greenbelt grassy areas. One of three pools & spa are nearby as well. Private guard and gated community. Just steps away from trendy shops & eateries! Minutes away from major freeways.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3876638)