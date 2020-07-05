All apartments in Stanton
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C

7770 Youngdale Way · No Longer Available
Location

7770 Youngdale Way, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath in the Gated Community. - This inviting one bedroom condo features a spacious living room, two closets in the bedroom, a huge relaxing sunken bathtub. This home comes with a stack-able washer and dryer, central heat & air-conditioning, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Extra storage in the cabinets in the 1 car covered carport. Enjoy this complexes serene gazebos and lush greenbelt grassy areas. One of three pools & spa are nearby as well. Private guard and gated community. Just steps away from trendy shops & eateries! Minutes away from major freeways.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3876638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C have any available units?
7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
What amenities does 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C have?
Some of 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanton.
Does 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C offers parking.
Does 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C has a pool.
Does 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7770 Youngdale Way, Unit C has units with air conditioning.

