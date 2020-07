Amenities

parking recently renovated pool clubhouse hot tub some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Fabulous 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the middle of Stanton. Close to parks and shopping, It's central location is perfect. Unit has been freshly painted and New floor to be installed prior to tenant moving in. The community has 2 laundry rooms. Water and Trash Included with Rent. Enjoy a fantastic pool, hot tub and clubhouse. This is end unit location has extra privacy. The bathroom has been upgraded with a new vanity and sink. Parking includes one covered spot and ample street parking.