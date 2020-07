Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4 Bedroom, 3 Bedroom in Stanton. First level has a great sized bedroom and bathroom. Open kitchen and living room. Formal Dining room and living room. Washer and Dryer hookups in garage. Private backyard. Three additional bedrooms upstairs with loft. Master bedroom with dual sinks, bathtub and shower. Beautiful home with lots of upgrades! Must See!