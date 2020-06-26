Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Close to Stanton Central Park - Stunning house located in quiet residential neighborhood close to the newly opened Stanton Central Park. This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with over 2000 square feet of living space and AIR CONDITIONING! There are newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint and new carpet in the living room. The expansive kitchen has been updated and includes refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, and double oven. The backyard includes a large grass area and a refreshing pool. Owner will provide, water, gardener and pool service. There is a 2 car garage with side by side laundry machines. A small and well behaved pet will be considered. Located at 10551 Courson Dr. in Stanton, CA 90680. Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999



(RLNE2518870)