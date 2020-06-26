All apartments in Stanton
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

10551 Courson Dr

10551 Courson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10551 Courson Drive, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Close to Stanton Central Park - Stunning house located in quiet residential neighborhood close to the newly opened Stanton Central Park. This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with over 2000 square feet of living space and AIR CONDITIONING! There are newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint and new carpet in the living room. The expansive kitchen has been updated and includes refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, and double oven. The backyard includes a large grass area and a refreshing pool. Owner will provide, water, gardener and pool service. There is a 2 car garage with side by side laundry machines. A small and well behaved pet will be considered. Located at 10551 Courson Dr. in Stanton, CA 90680. Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999

(RLNE2518870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10551 Courson Dr have any available units?
10551 Courson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
What amenities does 10551 Courson Dr have?
Some of 10551 Courson Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10551 Courson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10551 Courson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10551 Courson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10551 Courson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10551 Courson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10551 Courson Dr offers parking.
Does 10551 Courson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10551 Courson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10551 Courson Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10551 Courson Dr has a pool.
Does 10551 Courson Dr have accessible units?
No, 10551 Courson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10551 Courson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10551 Courson Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10551 Courson Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10551 Courson Dr has units with air conditioning.
