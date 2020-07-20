All apartments in Stanton
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

10390 E Briar Oaks Dr, Unit E

10390 East Briar Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10390 East Briar Oaks Drive, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 BD, 2 BA Condominium w/ Garage - Located in the fine community of Briar Oaks, this upstairs 2 BD, 2 BA Condo., with a one car garage also has a second designated parking space.
Upon entering this condo, youll appreciate a screened front door, nice wood flooring, high ceiling, large well lit living area that boasts a fireplace, central air, and a patio area. The kitchen is open to the dining room and living room. Your walk down the hall will introduce you to the washer/dryer closet and lead you to a full bath and sizeable bedroom. Adjacent, is the Lg. Master bedroom with custom paint, large closet and a full private bath. The amenities at Briar Park features a large sparking pool, a hot tub, and plenty of lounge chairs for your enjoyment. This Orange County condo is centrally located to shopping, priced well and wont last long so dont hesitate to call to schedule your viewing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4958130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

