10390 E Briar Oaks Dr, Unit E

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

2 BD, 2 BA Condominium w/ Garage - Located in the fine community of Briar Oaks, this upstairs 2 BD, 2 BA Condo., with a one car garage also has a second designated parking space.

Upon entering this condo, youll appreciate a screened front door, nice wood flooring, high ceiling, large well lit living area that boasts a fireplace, central air, and a patio area. The kitchen is open to the dining room and living room. Your walk down the hall will introduce you to the washer/dryer closet and lead you to a full bath and sizeable bedroom. Adjacent, is the Lg. Master bedroom with custom paint, large closet and a full private bath. The amenities at Briar Park features a large sparking pool, a hot tub, and plenty of lounge chairs for your enjoyment. This Orange County condo is centrally located to shopping, priced well and wont last long so dont hesitate to call to schedule your viewing!



No Pets Allowed



