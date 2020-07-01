9950 Cliffview Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Spacious 4B/2.5BA House w/ Yard, A/C & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Spacious 4B/2.5BA house available for lease featuring approximately 2000 SF of living space over two levels. This wonderful property boasts:

-2 car attached garage plus driveway makes for plenty of reserved parking! Washer/dryer hook ups in garage

-Central A/C & heat

-Nice front yard and fenced off backyard

-Large living room upon entering leads to dining area

-Kitchen features all provided appliances and reverse osmosis filtration system for clean drinking water!

-Bonus family room on first level w/ decorative fireplace & backyard access

-Three bright guest bedrooms plus bonus loft upstairs!

-Master suite features walk-in closet & attached private bathroom

-Full guest bathroom in upstairs hall w/ spa bathtub with jets & half bathroom downstairs for convenience

-Rancho San Diego HOA community packed full of amenities: swimming pool, community park, tennis courts, clubhouse & BBQs!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2575

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D hook ups in garage

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNWuQYul7l4

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Spring Valley

- FLOORING: Laminate & tile

- PARKING: Garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1977



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: fridge water dispenser and ice maker. Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE5061160)