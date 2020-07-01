All apartments in Spring Valley
Home
/
Spring Valley, CA
/
9950 Cliffview Pl
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:42 PM

9950 Cliffview Pl

9950 Cliffview Place · No Longer Available
Location

9950 Cliffview Place, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 4B/2.5BA House w/ Yard, A/C & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious 4B/2.5BA house available for lease featuring approximately 2000 SF of living space over two levels. This wonderful property boasts:
-2 car attached garage plus driveway makes for plenty of reserved parking! Washer/dryer hook ups in garage
-Central A/C & heat
-Nice front yard and fenced off backyard
-Large living room upon entering leads to dining area
-Kitchen features all provided appliances and reverse osmosis filtration system for clean drinking water!
-Bonus family room on first level w/ decorative fireplace & backyard access
-Three bright guest bedrooms plus bonus loft upstairs!
-Master suite features walk-in closet & attached private bathroom
-Full guest bathroom in upstairs hall w/ spa bathtub with jets & half bathroom downstairs for convenience
-Rancho San Diego HOA community packed full of amenities: swimming pool, community park, tennis courts, clubhouse & BBQs!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2575
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D hook ups in garage
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNWuQYul7l4
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Spring Valley
- FLOORING: Laminate & tile
- PARKING: Garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1977

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: fridge water dispenser and ice maker. Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5061160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9950 Cliffview Pl have any available units?
9950 Cliffview Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 9950 Cliffview Pl have?
Some of 9950 Cliffview Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9950 Cliffview Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9950 Cliffview Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9950 Cliffview Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9950 Cliffview Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9950 Cliffview Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9950 Cliffview Pl offers parking.
Does 9950 Cliffview Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9950 Cliffview Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9950 Cliffview Pl have a pool?
Yes, 9950 Cliffview Pl has a pool.
Does 9950 Cliffview Pl have accessible units?
No, 9950 Cliffview Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9950 Cliffview Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9950 Cliffview Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 9950 Cliffview Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9950 Cliffview Pl has units with air conditioning.
