Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

9600 Lamar St. Available 03/01/20 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Two Story Home in Spring Valley - Two story home with 1-car garage and workshop area. Views overlooking Spring Valley.



This home has carpet and wood laminate flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas cook-top, electric wall oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave. Custom built in shelves and cabinets provide ample display and storage capabilities. Office nook situated off the kitchen.



Central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans. Family room and formal living room each features a wood burning fireplace. Washer and dryer hook-ups available. Backyard area offers a secluded feel, great for relaxing or entertaining with great views of Spring Valley.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Small pet okay upon approval with additional deposit of $250 (pet size: Under 30 lbs) No Smoking.



Lease



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



(RLNE4521558)