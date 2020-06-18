All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:31 PM

9600 Lamar St.

9600 Lamar Street · No Longer Available
Location

9600 Lamar Street, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

9600 Lamar St. Available 03/01/20 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Two Story Home in Spring Valley - Two story home with 1-car garage and workshop area. Views overlooking Spring Valley.

This home has carpet and wood laminate flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas cook-top, electric wall oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave. Custom built in shelves and cabinets provide ample display and storage capabilities. Office nook situated off the kitchen.

Central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans. Family room and formal living room each features a wood burning fireplace. Washer and dryer hook-ups available. Backyard area offers a secluded feel, great for relaxing or entertaining with great views of Spring Valley.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Small pet okay upon approval with additional deposit of $250 (pet size: Under 30 lbs) No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4521558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9600 Lamar St. have any available units?
9600 Lamar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 9600 Lamar St. have?
Some of 9600 Lamar St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9600 Lamar St. currently offering any rent specials?
9600 Lamar St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9600 Lamar St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9600 Lamar St. is pet friendly.
Does 9600 Lamar St. offer parking?
Yes, 9600 Lamar St. offers parking.
Does 9600 Lamar St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9600 Lamar St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9600 Lamar St. have a pool?
No, 9600 Lamar St. does not have a pool.
Does 9600 Lamar St. have accessible units?
No, 9600 Lamar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9600 Lamar St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9600 Lamar St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9600 Lamar St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9600 Lamar St. has units with air conditioning.
