9307 Diane Ave

NEWLY REMODELED HOME, SPRING VALLEY AVAIL. Aug 3rd $3,550/mo! - Great opportunity to rent this fabulous home in Spring Valley!



Home features:



- Huge master suite (14x16) with vaulted ceilings, en suite bathroom, walk-in closet with built-in custom shelving, and sliding door out to covered backyard patio.

- Four additional bedrooms (3 are 10x10 and 1 is 9x9), one with built in bookcases that can be used as a home office.

- 2 full bathrooms with: 2 sink vanities and shower/tub combo (master includes separated toilet room).

- Vaulted ceilings and open concept throughout living areas and kitchen.

- Fully remodeled kitchen includes quartz countertops, built in banquet seating, large pantry, and stainless steel appliances: gas range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal.

- Laundry room with front loading washer/dryer, sink and storage.

- Family room with fire place.

- All new windows.

- Central heating/AC.

- 2 Car garage with extra storage.

- RV/boat parking on side of house.

- Backyard with large covered patio and beautiful sunset views.

- Vegetable and fruit garden complete with: Avocado tree, lemon tree, guava tree, lime tree, and raised garden bed to plant your own vegetables.

- Water/sewer, trash, and gardening included with rental price.

- Lot size: 0.25 acre corner lot.

- Home size: 2,150 sq. ft.

- Floors: 1.

- Flag lot with long driveway - great for kids to play and ride bikes away from the street.

- Quiet location tucked in the back of the neighborhood.

- Safe neighborhood, close to HWY with close access to shopping and bases.

- Zip code: 91977.

- Zoned for Murdock Elementary (great school).

...and more



Lease Terms:



- One year lease, converts month-to-month.

- Property available to move-in: 8/3/2019.

- Rent $3,550/mo.

- Security deposit: $3,500.

- Tenants to pay for all utilities except: water/sewer, trash, gardening.

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.

- No smoking permitted in the premises.

- Pets: upon approval.

- Parking: 2-3 driveway, 2 in garage.



(RLNE5059355)