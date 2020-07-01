All apartments in Spring Valley
9307 Diane Ave
Last updated August 24 2019

9307 Diane Ave

9307 Diane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9307 Diane Avenue, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEWLY REMODELED HOME, SPRING VALLEY AVAIL. Aug 3rd $3,550/mo! - Great opportunity to rent this fabulous home in Spring Valley!

Home features:

- Huge master suite (14x16) with vaulted ceilings, en suite bathroom, walk-in closet with built-in custom shelving, and sliding door out to covered backyard patio.
- Four additional bedrooms (3 are 10x10 and 1 is 9x9), one with built in bookcases that can be used as a home office.
- 2 full bathrooms with: 2 sink vanities and shower/tub combo (master includes separated toilet room).
- Vaulted ceilings and open concept throughout living areas and kitchen.
- Fully remodeled kitchen includes quartz countertops, built in banquet seating, large pantry, and stainless steel appliances: gas range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal.
- Laundry room with front loading washer/dryer, sink and storage.
- Family room with fire place.
- All new windows.
- Central heating/AC.
- 2 Car garage with extra storage.
- RV/boat parking on side of house.
- Backyard with large covered patio and beautiful sunset views.
- Vegetable and fruit garden complete with: Avocado tree, lemon tree, guava tree, lime tree, and raised garden bed to plant your own vegetables.
- Water/sewer, trash, and gardening included with rental price.
- Lot size: 0.25 acre corner lot.
- Home size: 2,150 sq. ft.
- Floors: 1.
- Flag lot with long driveway - great for kids to play and ride bikes away from the street.
- Quiet location tucked in the back of the neighborhood.
- Safe neighborhood, close to HWY with close access to shopping and bases.
- Zip code: 91977.
- Zoned for Murdock Elementary (great school).
...and more

Lease Terms:

- One year lease, converts month-to-month.
- Property available to move-in: 8/3/2019.
- Rent $3,550/mo.
- Security deposit: $3,500.
- Tenants to pay for all utilities except: water/sewer, trash, gardening.
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No smoking permitted in the premises.
- Pets: upon approval.
- Parking: 2-3 driveway, 2 in garage.

(RLNE5059355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

