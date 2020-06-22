9066 Meghan Ct.

Amenities

Located off a private road in a small Spring Valley neighborhood, this 3 bed, 2 bath duplex unit will be available in early April! The updated unit features a kitchen with newer wood cabinets, a wall mounted AC, quartz counters and all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave). In addition to the kitchen appliances, the unit comes with a washer & dryer included. You'll find hard wood like laminate in the kitchen and dining room, tile floors in both bathrooms and carpet in the living room and bedrooms. For your comfort, the living room comes with a wall AC. The covered patio comes with a stacked washer/dryer and offers a nice space for entertaining guests. Not a fan of yard work? Not to worry with the low maintenance yard! Small pets will be considered. Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy maintenance free living in a peaceful duplex setting, give us a call today!