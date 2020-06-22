All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated May 8 2020 at 11:35 PM

9066 Meghan Ct.

9066 Meghan Court · No Longer Available
Location

9066 Meghan Court, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located off a private road in a small Spring Valley neighborhood, this 3 bed, 2 bath duplex unit will be available in early April! The updated unit features a kitchen with newer wood cabinets, a wall mounted AC, quartz counters and all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave). In addition to the kitchen appliances, the unit comes with a washer & dryer included. You'll find hard wood like laminate in the kitchen and dining room, tile floors in both bathrooms and carpet in the living room and bedrooms. For your comfort, the living room comes with a wall AC. The covered patio comes with a stacked washer/dryer and offers a nice space for entertaining guests. Not a fan of yard work? Not to worry with the low maintenance yard! Small pets will be considered. Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy maintenance free living in a peaceful duplex setting, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9066 Meghan Ct. have any available units?
9066 Meghan Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 9066 Meghan Ct. have?
Some of 9066 Meghan Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9066 Meghan Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9066 Meghan Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9066 Meghan Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9066 Meghan Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 9066 Meghan Ct. offer parking?
No, 9066 Meghan Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 9066 Meghan Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9066 Meghan Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9066 Meghan Ct. have a pool?
No, 9066 Meghan Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 9066 Meghan Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9066 Meghan Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9066 Meghan Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9066 Meghan Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9066 Meghan Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9066 Meghan Ct. has units with air conditioning.
