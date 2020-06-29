All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

9034 Kenwood Dr #16

9034 Kenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9034 Kenwood Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Spring valley townhome with huge yard- Newly Remodeled 2 BD 2BA - Newly remodeled 2 BD townhome with large private patio.

This is a gated and secured complex located minutes off the Hwy 94

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com and apply online.

Hablamos Espaol

2 bedrooms
1 full bath
1 half bath
Two-story town-home style
Assigned carport parking
Gated complex with gate opener
Full size laundry room inside with gas or electric hook ups
End unit in the complex only neighbors on one side
Central heat and AC with digital thermostat
Nobody upstairs
Large fenced covered private patio with direct access to carport
New carpet
New laminated wood flooring
New ceiling fans
Refrigerator/stove/dishwasher/micro-hood
Large built in pantry in the kitchen
Tons of built in storage and linen closets
Assigned storage boxes at carport

Restaurants: New China Restaurant, Loreto's Taco Shop, Cali Comfort BBQ, Pho And Grill International

Schools: Trinity Christian, Spring Valley Elementary, Spring Valley Academy, Innovation High School San Diego
Highlands Elementary, Santa Sophia Academy

Parks close by: Bancroft County Park, Lamar County Park, Kunkle Park

Priced to rent now.
It you see it listed it is available.

You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com

Rental Qualifications:

-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:

-No pets

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

Call Glen for a viewing at 760-525-8800

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5580344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9034 Kenwood Dr #16 have any available units?
9034 Kenwood Dr #16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 9034 Kenwood Dr #16 have?
Some of 9034 Kenwood Dr #16's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9034 Kenwood Dr #16 currently offering any rent specials?
9034 Kenwood Dr #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9034 Kenwood Dr #16 pet-friendly?
No, 9034 Kenwood Dr #16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 9034 Kenwood Dr #16 offer parking?
Yes, 9034 Kenwood Dr #16 offers parking.
Does 9034 Kenwood Dr #16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9034 Kenwood Dr #16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9034 Kenwood Dr #16 have a pool?
No, 9034 Kenwood Dr #16 does not have a pool.
Does 9034 Kenwood Dr #16 have accessible units?
No, 9034 Kenwood Dr #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 9034 Kenwood Dr #16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9034 Kenwood Dr #16 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9034 Kenwood Dr #16 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9034 Kenwood Dr #16 has units with air conditioning.
