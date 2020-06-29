9034 Kenwood Dr #16

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Spring valley townhome with huge yard- Newly Remodeled 2 BD 2BA - Newly remodeled 2 BD townhome with large private patio.



This is a gated and secured complex located minutes off the Hwy 94



Hablamos Espaol



2 bedrooms

1 full bath

1 half bath

Two-story town-home style

Assigned carport parking

Gated complex with gate opener

Full size laundry room inside with gas or electric hook ups

End unit in the complex only neighbors on one side

Central heat and AC with digital thermostat

Nobody upstairs

Large fenced covered private patio with direct access to carport

New carpet

New laminated wood flooring

New ceiling fans

Refrigerator/stove/dishwasher/micro-hood

Large built in pantry in the kitchen

Tons of built in storage and linen closets

Assigned storage boxes at carport



Restaurants: New China Restaurant, Loreto's Taco Shop, Cali Comfort BBQ, Pho And Grill International



Schools: Trinity Christian, Spring Valley Elementary, Spring Valley Academy, Innovation High School San Diego

Highlands Elementary, Santa Sophia Academy



Parks close by: Bancroft County Park, Lamar County Park, Kunkle Park



Priced to rent now.

It you see it listed it is available.



Rental Qualifications:



-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:



-No pets



No Pets Allowed



