9034 Kenwood Dr #16

Amenities
Spring valley townhome with huge yard- Newly Remodeled 2 BD 2BA - Newly remodeled 2 BD townhome with large private patio.
This is a gated and secured complex located minutes off the Hwy 94
Hablamos Espaol
2 bedrooms
1 full bath
1 half bath
Two-story town-home style
Assigned carport parking
Gated complex with gate opener
Full size laundry room inside with gas or electric hook ups
End unit in the complex only neighbors on one side
Central heat and AC with digital thermostat
Nobody upstairs
Large fenced covered private patio with direct access to carport
New carpet
New laminated wood flooring
New ceiling fans
Refrigerator/stove/dishwasher/micro-hood
Large built in pantry in the kitchen
Tons of built in storage and linen closets
Assigned storage boxes at carport
Restaurants: New China Restaurant, Loreto's Taco Shop, Cali Comfort BBQ, Pho And Grill International
Schools: Trinity Christian, Spring Valley Elementary, Spring Valley Academy, Innovation High School San Diego
Highlands Elementary, Santa Sophia Academy
Parks close by: Bancroft County Park, Lamar County Park, Kunkle Park
Priced to rent now.
It you see it listed it is available.
Rental Qualifications:
-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
-No pets
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
Call Glen for a viewing at 760-525-8800
