Spring Valley, CA
3525 Calavo Dr
Last updated January 23 2020 at 6:38 PM

3525 Calavo Dr

3525 Calavo Drive · No Longer Available
Spring Valley
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Accessible Apartments
Location

3525 Calavo Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91978
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This lovely 3br 2ba home is centrally located between many shopping centers, schools and convenient 94 freeway access which puts you just minutes away from Downtown San Diego, Rancho San Diego and Cuyamaca College. The spacious interior boasts hardwood flooring in 2 of the 3 bedrooms, the living room, dining room and hallway. The kitchen includes all appliances and has plenty of counter top and cabinet space. Just off the kitchen is a very large family room perfect for entertaining. The space includes back yard access, a large fireplace and is attached to the garage. Stay comfortable year round with the central A/C & Heat. The deep two car garage boasts an abundance of storage space as well as a washer and dryer. The very large fenced back yard comes with inviting patio area, perfect for BBQ's. Great location at a great price - call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Calavo Dr have any available units?
3525 Calavo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3525 Calavo Dr have?
Some of 3525 Calavo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Calavo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Calavo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Calavo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3525 Calavo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3525 Calavo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3525 Calavo Dr offers parking.
Does 3525 Calavo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3525 Calavo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Calavo Dr have a pool?
No, 3525 Calavo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Calavo Dr have accessible units?
No, 3525 Calavo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Calavo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 Calavo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3525 Calavo Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3525 Calavo Dr has units with air conditioning.

