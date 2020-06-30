3525 Calavo Dr

Amenities

This lovely 3br 2ba home is centrally located between many shopping centers, schools and convenient 94 freeway access which puts you just minutes away from Downtown San Diego, Rancho San Diego and Cuyamaca College. The spacious interior boasts hardwood flooring in 2 of the 3 bedrooms, the living room, dining room and hallway. The kitchen includes all appliances and has plenty of counter top and cabinet space. Just off the kitchen is a very large family room perfect for entertaining. The space includes back yard access, a large fireplace and is attached to the garage. Stay comfortable year round with the central A/C & Heat. The deep two car garage boasts an abundance of storage space as well as a washer and dryer. The very large fenced back yard comes with inviting patio area, perfect for BBQ's. Great location at a great price - call us today!